Fat ewes selling to £168 at Downpatrick

Fat lambs sold to £129.50, fat ewes to £168.00 and light weight lambs to £5.70ppk.

Ballygowan farmer 26kg £129.50, Lisbarnett farmer £24kg £129.00 and 25kg £128.00, Ballyhossett farmer 26kg £129.00, Newtonards farmer 30kg £128.50 and 23kg £118.00, Bonecastle farmer 29kg £127.50 and 25kg £123.50, Ballygowan farmer 24kg £126.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £126.00 and 27kg £126.00, Crossgar farmer 25kg £125.50, Saintfield farmer 30kg £124.00 and 21kg £113.00, Saintfield farmer 30kg £124.00, Ballykinler farmer 25kg £124.00, Cargagh farmer 24kg £122.00 and 20kg £108.50, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £121.00 and 21kg £110.00, Ballylough farmer 25kg £120.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg £117.00 and 20kg £114.00, Clough farmer 22kg £117.00, Comber farmer 23kg £117.00 and 21kg £110.00, Ballyculter farmer 21kg £115.00, Lisburn farmer 22kg £114.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £113.50, Saintfield farmer 21kg £113.00 and 20kg £113.00, Saintfield farmer 20kg £112.50, Crossgar farmer 21kg £110.50 and 20kg £107.00, Kircubbin farmer 17kg £94.00 and 15kg £84.00, Saintfield farmer 18kg £93.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 17kg £89.