Fat ewes selling to £172 at Gortin
Strong prices this week as fat lambs sold to £126/28kg.
Store lambs £170.50, fat ewes £172 and breeding ewes £168.
Fat lambs
A McCullagh £126/28kg, Kerrib Livestock £120/25kg, Wayne McElmurry £117/23kg, D McLaughlin £117/23kg, S Moore £116/22kg, £115/22kg, A Kerr £115/23kg, Malcolm Keys £114/23kg, Mervyn Rodgers £111.50/23kg, Albert Patrick £110/22kg and E and P Heagney £107.50/20kg.
Store lambs
E and P Heagney £107.50, William Dowling £106, Norman Keys £104, Ryan Muldoon £102, D McLaughlin £102, Liam Keenan £102, Ryan Muldoon £102, A McCullagh £100, Paul Mullen £99, £99, Patrick McCullagh £98, William Dowling £97, P Devine £95, D McLaughlin £93, Wayne McElmurry £92 and D Moore £90.
Fat ewes
A Lynch £172, Keith McAdoo £167, Ryan Hemphill £162, David Fleming £157, D Donald £155, Patrick Kelly £153, Allan Speer £145,Patrick Dunn £144, Ryan Hemphill £143, G and P McDermott £143, W and G Torrens £143, Ashley Irwin £140, Ryan Hemphill £140, D Donald £138, Keith McAdoo £135, T McNamee £132, Mervyn Rodgers £130, Austin Duncan £130, Kerrib Livestock £129, D Donald £128, Albert Patrick £128, Ashley Irwin £126, Allan Speer £125 and Peter Mulholland £124.
Breeding hoggets
TP McNamee £168, £164, £162, £160, £160, G and P McDermott £140, David Fleming £135 and S Moore £130.