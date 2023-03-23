Fat ewes selling to £184 and lambs selling to £129 at Gortin
Sheep high on demand this Monday night with fat ewes topping £184 and lambs making £129/26kg.
Lambs
D McConnell £131/31kg F Gormley £130.50/28.5kg K McMullan £130/32kg N McEldowney £130/30kg S Pauley £130/33kg £129/26kg A McFarland £129/30kg T Turkington £127.50/26kg A Patrick £127/28kg £125/27kg B McKenna £127/28kg W Lyttle £127/28kg S Kelly £126.50/28kg W Ballantine £126/29kg Rosshill Farms £126/27kg A Hill £126/27kg L Black £126/24kg £123/24.5kg J Keenan £126/25kg W Doherty £126/26kg K McMullin £126/26.5kg E Clarke £126/24.5kg G Wilson £126/25kg W Martin £125.50/26kg B Ward £125.50/26kg D Carolan £125/24kg P Sheridan £125/25.5kg P Kelly £124/25.5kg and J Donaghy £119/21.5kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat ewes
A McFarland £184 R McFarland £180 £155 R Walker £175 R Scott £174 £124 K Cullinan £172 J Donaghy £170 R Walker £160 D Black £154 D Beattie £150 T Smith £150 D McConnell £150 K Young £150 W Lyttle £147 M Anderson £145 J O'Hagan £144 A Patrick £138 N McConnell £138 W McLaughlin £136 N McEldowney £136 £124 J Keenan £135 E Funston £130 A Patrick £130 C Kildunne £128 B Adair £127 D Ferry £124 K McMullin £123 S Robinson £121 £120 £118 and S Pauley £120.
Ewes and lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
O Kerrigan £240 (double) £240 (double) £235 (double) £235 (double) £175 (single) R Daly £235 (double) £170 (single) J McConnell £178 (single) £166 (single) £157 (single) £155 (single) S McCracken £170 (single) £165 (single) and P Touhey £165 (double).