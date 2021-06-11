Fat ewes selling to £186 at Armoy Mart
A nice show of 488 sheep met with a much sharper trade than predicted.
Spring lambs sold to £136 for 23kgs.
Fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to £186 with many more needed to meet demand and little sold below £110.
Leading prices
A B Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £136. William Millar, Kilrea, 26kgs £131. M Peden, Dervock, 29kgs £128. V Laverty, Ballycastle, 23kgs £126. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £123.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs £123. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 21kgs £119.50. G Millen, Coleraine, 21 ½kgs £119. Ian Young, Coleraine, 22kgs £118.50. Terence McBride, Ballycastle, 21kgs £118.50. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 21kgs £118. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills 21kgs £112.50. Rob Sinclair, Bushmills, 20kgs £116.
Fat ewes
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £186. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £163. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Texel, £154. John Maxwell, Upperlands, Crossbreds £152. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £130. William Millar, Kilrea, Texel, £128. Ken Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £124. John Maxwell, Upperlands, Crossbreds £136. Pat McKeever, Martinstown, Texel, £122. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £115. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, Texel, £115. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, Crossbreds £114. JJ O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Crossbreds £113. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, Easycare, £128. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Crossbreds £113. Sean McGinn, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £112. John Maxwell, Kilrea, Crossbreds £122. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £109.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Please note: Sellers are now allowed to represent stock.
Watch live on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.