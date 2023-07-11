Fat ewes selling to £192 and fat lambs to £141 at Gortin Mart
A strong trade at Gortin with fat lambs making £141 and fat ewes £192.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Lambs
M Brennan £141/34kg £130/26kg F Gormley £133/25kg A Fleming £128.50/23.5kg C McNamee £128/26kg B McCarron £127.50/22.5kg A Gibson £127/23.5kg D fleming £127/23kg L Moore £126/24.5kg G McDermott £126/23kg B McCrystal £125.50/21.5kg J McSorley £125.50/22kg A Caldwell £125.50/22kg M Armstrong £125/22kg S Robinson £125/22.5kg S Conway £124/22kg S McCulla £123/23.5kg D Patrick £122.50/22kg S Robinson £122/22kg J O'Kane £122/22.5kg P Colhoun £121/24kg R Scott £121/21.5kg and H McIvor £119/19.5kg.
Fat ewes
F Gormley £192 B McCrystal £186 £128 T Smith £178 L Moore £172 R Hunter £148 R Scott £144 F Gormley £132 D McCullagh £126 I Crilly £126 A Fleming £126 F McBride £124 A Speer £124 O McSorley J O'Kane £120 and D Armstrong £116.