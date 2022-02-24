Fat ewes selling to £201 at Gortin
A steady trade in Gortin this week with fat lambs making £128.50 and fat ewes £201.
Fat lambs
P and M Mullan £128.50/33kg £118.50/24kg, S Kelly £123/26kg, F Gormley £122/27kg, B Ward £122/26kg, M Fox £119.50/25kg, A Mc Kelvey £119/26kg, S Wilson £118.50/26kg, S Gallagher £117/24.50kg, N Mc Connell £117/24kg, D McElmurry £117/25kg G and C Devlin £116.50/22kg, A Patrick £115/22.50kg, S Mc Closkey £115/24kg, J Hopper £110/21.50kg £106/20.50kg and V Mc Elholm £107/21.50kg.
Store lambs
G and C Devlin £105/18.5kg, R Scott £100.50/18.50kg T Acheson £100, £98, £85 and S Wilson £89.50.
Fat ewes
A Mc Kelvey £201, £176 £160, E and P Mullin £187 £145, J Young £186, £161, E Conway £181, £161, M Harkin £176, A Duncan £175, £172, W Patterson £166, C McAweaney £160, £143, M Armstrong £155, A Condy £154, £150, £145, S Gallagher £154, S Mc Closkey £147, W Taylor £146, G Munroe £144, M Fox £143, A Patrick £141, C Mc Govern £141 and M Scott £140.
Ewes and lambs
J Nethery £232, £210 and D Kelly £152, £140.