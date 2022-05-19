Fat ewes selling to £218 at Armoy

Spring lambs sold to a top price of £141.
Fat ewes sold to £218 and breeding sheep to £196.
Leading prices
M L Patton, Ballymoney, 23kgs £141. Robert Wylie, Clough, 24kgs £138. William Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £138. G Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £137. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 25kgs £140. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 21kgs £125. R Wylie, Bushmills, 21kgs £131. G McCandless, Bushmills, 21kgs £130. T Wright, Ballymoney 22kgs, £136. David Anderson, Bushmills, 21.5kgs £137. F Daly, Cushendall, 21kgs £130. Brian Christie, Bushmills, 23kgs £135.50. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 20kgs £125.
Hoggets
James Delargy, Cushendall, 23kgs £137. T A Aiken, Coleraine, 30kgs £138. ML Patton, Ballymoney, 27kgs £134. Robert Greer, Cullybackey, 30kgs £137. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 29kgs £136.
Fat ewes
Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Charollais, £218. F Daly, Cushendall, Texel, £196. Tom Wright, Ballymoney, crossbreds £170. William Knox, Armoy, Dorsets, £164. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Texel, £166. Jas Butler, Ballymena, Suffolk, £172. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, Cheviot, £137. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, crossbreds £133. Fred Loughridge, Loughguile, Blackface, £122.
Breeding sheep
Pat McNeill, Ballycastle, hogget single lambs £196. B and A Dowey, Ballymoney, hogget single lambs £190.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live or bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.