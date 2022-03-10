Fat ewes selling to £220 at Gortin
A busy night this week in Gortin with fat lambs making £129.50 and fat ewes £220.
Lambs
D Gormely £129.50/33kg, P O’Kane £128.50/25kg, K Pinkerton £126/32kg, K Hunter £126/31kg A Fleming £125.50/28kg, R Harpur £124/26.5kg, D McElrea £124/27kg, C McAweaney £123.50/25.5kg, K McGrath £123.50/25kg, R Hall £122.50/26kg, F Hasson £122.50/25kg, K Thompson £121/23kg, J Robinson £119/23kg, W Kerr £116.50/23.5kg, R Moore £114/21.5kg and W Torrens £114/22kg.
Ewes
E Loughran £220, D Fleming £208 £166, G Sweeney £194, £158 £154 £140, J Foster £194 £166 £142, W Jeffers £186 £144, P Kelly £178, D Gormley £176, R Walker £166, K Pinkerton £160, R McCullagh £156, R Smyth £154 £142, S Rosborough £150 £146 £142, P Mullan £148, W Kerr £148, J O’Hagan £146, R Moore £146, G Mc Farland, £146 £145, I Crilly £146, R McPhillimy £144 and D Sproule £142.