Fat ewes selling to £224 at Armoy

Fat hoggets sold to £134, fat ewes to £224 and breeding sheep to £216.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs £129. A Bartlett, Stranocum, 26kgs £129. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £129. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 23kgs £129. P Williamson, Ballymoney, 21.5kgs £127. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, 21kgs £125. T Knox, Armoy, 21kgs £125.
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £134. A Stevenson, Armoy, 30kgs £130. And Jamison, Stranocum, 30kgs £130. D Marshall, Clough, 30kgs £129.50. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 29kgs £129. D Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs £127. Huey Bros, Armoy, 26kgs £127. J Delargy, Cushendall, 28kgs £128.50.
Fat ewes
B McCurdy, Bushmills, Charollais, £224. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £188. B and J McCurdy, Bushmills, Charollais, £198. D Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais, £175. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, Suffolk, £178. W D Marshall, Clough, Suffolk, £164. P McNaughton, Glenariffe, Charollais, £154. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £157. R Chambers, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £164. Pat McAtamney, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £164.
Ewes and lambs
A Laverty, Armoy, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £216, 1 ewe and 2 lambs, £204. S McAllister, Ballyvoy, 4 Tex Hogg, 4 Lambs, £160.
