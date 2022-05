Fat ewes selling to £225 at Downpatrick

Fat lambs

Ballyhossett farmer 29kg £144.00 and 23kg £140.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg £141.00, Vianstown farmer 26kg £141.00, Ballylucas farmer 27kg £140.00 and 21kg £130.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £140.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg £138.00 and 22kg £132.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £138.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £138.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £137.00, Newtonards farmer 23kg £135.00, Ballincraig farmer 25kg £130.00, Strangford farmer 21kg £130.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg £130.00, Portaferry farmer 21kg £129.00, Loughinisland farmer 20kg £128.00, Portaferry farmer 21kg £127.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg £126.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £123.00, Ballylucas farmer 19kg £118.00, Clough farmer 19kg £117.00, Aughlishafin farmer 18kg £97.00 and Lisboy farmer 20kg £96.

Fat ewes

Crossgar farmer £225.00, Newtonards farmer £209.00, Ballylucas farmer £184.00, Legamaddy farmer £180.00, Clough farmer £180.00 and £158.00 and £149.00, Downpatrick farmer £170.00 and £130.00, Downpatrick farmer £148.00 and £120.00, Ardglass farmer £148.00 and £123.00, Clough farmer £146.00 and £66.00, Ballylucas farmer £145.00, Ballylucas farmer £138.00, Aughlishafin farmer £136.00 and £107.00 and £55.00, Crossgar farmer £134.00, Downpatrick farmer £128.00, Ballynahinch farmer £125.00 and £111.00 and £76.00, Ballincraig farmer £124.00, Portstewart £120.00 and £110.00 and £80.00 and Portaferry farmer £66.

Rams

Clough farmer £198.00 and Ballynahinch farmer £197.

Hoggets

Castlewellan farmer 34kg £147.00 and 36kg £136.00, Crossgar farmer 29kg £136.00 and £125.00, Ballincraig farmer 32kg £135.00 and 26kg £134.00 and 26kg £130.00 and 37kg £130.00, Strangford farmer 34kg £127.00, Strangford farmer 27kg £123.00 and 21kg £102.00 and Legamaddy farmer 30kg £121.

At the Monday night cattle sale on the Monday 23rd May 2022, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at £1350 for a 532kg Saler from D Duggan, with heifers at £1290 for a 600kg Hereford from E Seed.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 532kg Saler £1350 and 514kg Charolais £1260 and 470kg Charolais £1175, Dromara farmer 606kg Aberdeen Angus £1330, Woodgrange farmer 578kg Limousin £1300, Strangford farmer 490kg Limousin £1170 and 480kg Limousin £1140 and 486kg Hereford £1030 and 384kg Limousin £805, Downpatrick farmer 450kg Limousin £1150 and 450kg Simmental £1140 and 450kg Simmental £1100 and 412kg Limousin £1000 and 392kg Simmental £925 and 378kg Simmental £855 and 344kg Simmental £850 and 352kg Simmental £800, Ballydonnell farmer 460kg Charolais £1100 and 394kg Saler £910, Strangford farmer 430kg Limousin £1085, Drumroe farmer 456kg Hereford £1085 and 404kg Hereford £825 and 406kg Hereford £775 and 394kg Friesian £500 and 300kg Friesian £300 and 302kg Friesian £300 and Raholp farmer 492kg Aberdeen Angus £1060 and 516kg Aberdeen Angus £1045 and 494kg £1000.

Heifers