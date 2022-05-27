Fat ewes selling to £238 at Armoy

Leading prices
Lambs
B McVicker, Bushmills, 27kgs £143.50. Josephine Wray, Carnlough, 23kgs £138. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 23kgs £137.50. B McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £138. WD Marshall, Clough, 26kgs £137.50. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 22kgs £136. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £135. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, 23kgs £135. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, 24kgs £134. G Millen, Coleraine, 21kgs £131. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 21kgs £131. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, 21kgs £130. A Kane, Ballycastle, 22kgs £128.50.
Fat ewes
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £238. D Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £220. John Maxwell, Upperlands, Charollais, £193. B and J McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £164. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £226. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Charollais, £214. Alan Wylie, Bushmills, crossbreds £163. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Texel, £149. Roberta Johnston, Clough, Texel, £148. A Wallace, Coleraine, Texel, £147. Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, crossbreds £145. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Texel, £186. J Christie, Ballintoy, Dorsets, £158.
Hoggets
L Millen, Coleraine, 30kgs £139.50. E McKeegan, Cushendall, Blackface, 30kgs £137.50. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Texel, 25kgs £125. JJ McAlister, Glendun, Blackface, 28kgs £125. WD Marshall, Clough, 23kgs £123.50.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.