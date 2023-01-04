Lambs to £127.50.

A strong show of 1,135 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Thursday 29th December, 179 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £250.

940 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £127.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices:

Heavy-weight: Ballymoney producer; 29.5kg at £127.50 = 4.32p; Ballyclare producer; 25.9kg at £122.00 = 4.71p; Swatragh producer; 25.9kg at £122.00 = 4.71p; Moneymore producer; 25.75kg at £120.50 = 4.68p; Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £120.00 = 4.90p; Maghera producer; 32kg at £120.00 = 3.75p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Draperstown producer; 25.75kg at £120.00 = 4.85p; Maghera producer; 25.25kg at £119.00 = 4.71p; Draperstown producer; 25.5kg at £118.50 = 4.65p; Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £118.00 = 4.45p; Ballymoney producer; 25.7kg at £117.50 = 4.57p; Moneymore producer; 27.25kg at £117.00 = 4.29p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £117.00 = 4.88p.

Middle-weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Moneymore producer; 23.25kg at £115.00 =4.95; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £114.50 =4.98p; Magherafelt producer; 23.75kg at £112.50 = 4.84p; Dungannon producer; 22.9kg at £110.00 = 4.80p; Antrim producer; 21.4kg at £108.50 =5.07; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £106.50 =4.53;Ballyclare producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Randalstown producer; 21.4kg at £103.00 = 4.81p; Limavady producer; 21.3kg at £100.50 =4.72p and Limavady producer; 21.5kg at £99.00 =4.60p.

Light-weight: Swatragh producer; 17kg at £83.50 =4.-91p; Dungiven producer; 17.75kg at £82.50 =4.65p; Swatragh producer; 17.25kg at £82.00 =4.75p and Ballymoney producer; 17kg at £79.00 =4.65p.

Fat ewes:

Ballymoney producer; £250; Bushmills producer; £242 and Coleraine producer; £202.

