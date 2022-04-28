Fat ewes selling to £260 at Armoy

Just over 600 head of sheep were on offer at last Wednesday night’s sale.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:40 pm

Fat hoggets sold to a top price of £138.50, spring lambs to £134 and fat ewes were a tremendous trade making up to £260.

Leading prices

Hoggets/lambs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

Armoy Mart

PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £138.50. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, 30kgs £133.50. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 29kgs £131.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 28kgs £134. A Kerr, Ballymoney, 30kgs £132. Wm Jamison, Armoy, 30kgs £130. Browne and Finnegan, Coleraine, 31kgs £130. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, 30kgs £130. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 24kgs £128. L McGarry, Loughguile, 24kgs £128. John McKenna, Maghera, 24kgs £126. B and A Dowey, Ballymoney, 22kgs £125.50.

Fat ewes

A McKay, Cushendun, Spotted Texel, £260. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £196. S Dobbin, Ballycastle, crossbreds £186. N McKeague, Ballyvoy, Charollais, £185. A McKay, Cushendun, Mule, £164. B Porter, Ballymoney, Texel, £161. B Huey, Armoy, Suffolk, £158. J Stevenson, Mosside, Suffolk, £156. C Gribben, Dunloy, Texel, £150. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Charollais, £146. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, crossbreds £139. D Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £182.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

ColeraineBushmills