Fat ewes selling to top of £264 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Tuesday evening at Rathfriland Co-Op saw good show of sheep in town.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Newry farmer topped the sale at £6.79 a kilo for 23kg at £156.

Fat ewes topped at £264.

Rathfriland Mart

More ewes over the £256 mark this week with plainer ewes from £226 to £246.

Hoggets

Newry farmer 29k at £174.50, Newry farmer 27k at £170, Ballyward farmer 33.4k at £165, Rathfriland farmer 34k at £161, Kilkeel farmer 29.4k at £160, Downpatrick farmer 27.8k at £160, Kilkeel farmer 25.2k at £160, Annaclone farmer 28.7k at £159.50, Dromara farmer 25.2k at £159 and Ballyward farmer 26k at £156.50.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer at £264, at £292, Annaclone farmer at £254, Banbridge farmer at £256, Dromara farmer at £246, Waringstown farmer at £244, Rathfriland farmer at £244, Kilkeel farmer at £238, Katesbridge farmer at £236, Banbridge farmer at £228 and Waringstown farmer 226.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer at £262, Banbridge farmer at £242, Ballyward farmer at £220, Newry farmer at £212, Ballyward farmer at £198 and Dromore farmer at £196.

Ewes and Lambs

Ballygowan farmer 1 ewe and 2 lamb at £300 and 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £195.