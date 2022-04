Fat ewes to £250 at Hilltown Saleyard

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £134.50 for 29kg (463ppk), Annalong farmer £131 for 26.3kg (498ppk), Legananny farmer £128 for 24.5kg (522ppk), Newry farmer £128 for 23kg (556ppk), Castlewellan farmer £127.50 for 24.2kg (526ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 25.3kg (494ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 24kg (520ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £124 for 23.5kg (527ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124 for 21.4kg (579ppk), Rostrevor farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Kilcoo farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 23kg (513ppk), Downpatrick farmer £117 for 21.7kg (539ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 21kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 21.2kg (547ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 20kg (540ppk).