Fat hogget trade was easier on the week at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1280 sheep in Markethill on Monday 5th May returned a steady trade for spring lambs, cull ewes and ewes and lambs.

Fat hogget trade was easier on the week.

Good quality light spring lambs sold to 760p/k for 20k at £152 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 742p/k for 21.9k at £162.50 for a Portadown farmer.

Main demand for good quality light spring lambs from 670-725p/k.

Heavy spring lambs sold up to £170.50 per head with several more lots £160- £168.

Top quality pens sold from 650-688p/k for 24k at £165 for a Keady producer, followed by 676p/k for 24.4k at £165 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 560-604p/k for 22k at £155 for a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 600p/k for 21k at £126 for a Richhill producer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to 613p/k for 24k at £147 for a Portadown farmer, followed by 608p/k for 24.5k at £149 from a Lurgan producer.

Main demand from 540-608p/k.

Several pens sold from £155-£169 per head.

The 280 cull ewes sold to £264 with all well fleshed ewes from £180-£240, plainer types from £120- £170 and poorer qualities from £70-£100 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £430, £420 and £405.

Main demand for doubles from £340 to £400.

Singles sold for £320 and £310 with several more outfits from £250-£290.

Light spring lambs

Kilkeel producer 20k £152 760p/k: Portadown producer 21.9k £162.50 742p/k: Richhill producer 20k £145 725p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 23.5k £169.50 721p/k: Portadown producer 22.8k £163 715p/k: Portadown producer 19k £136 716p/k: Rostrevor producer 20.5k £146.50 715p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 21k £150 714p/k.

Heavy spring lambs

Keady producer 24k £165 686p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.4k £165 676p/k: Dungannon producer 25.4k £170.50 671p/k: Tassagh producer 25.1k £167 665p/k: Jerrettspass producer 24.2k £160 661p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.5k £168 659p/k: Keady producer 24.4k £160 656p/k: Markethill producer 24.9k £162 651p/k and Middletown producer 24k £156 650p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Poyntzpass producer 23.5k £142 604p/k: Richhill producer 21k £126 600p/k: Portadown producer 23.4k £140 598p/k: Kilkeel producer 23.5k £140 596p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.5k £133 591p/k: Armagh producer 23k £135 587p/k: Tandragee producer 23.7k £137.50 580p/k: Crossmaglen producer 23.2k £132 569p/k and Loughbrickland producer 23k £130 565p/k.

Heavy hoggets

Portadown producer 24k £147 613p/k: Lurgan producer 24.5k £149 608p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24.2k £144 595p/k: Richhill producer 25.4k £149 587p/k: Armagh producer 24k £140 583p/k: Lurgan producer 28k £158 564p/k and Portadown producer 25.4k £140 551p/k.