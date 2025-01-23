Fat hoggets selling to a top price of £163 at Armoy Mart
Fat ewes sold to £194 and store lambs to £116.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 27kgs £163. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 30kgs £160. Stranocum farmer, 26.5kgs £160. A Boyce, Bushmills, 28kgs £159. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs Blackface, £155. Maurice Maloney, 25kgs £153. Geo Steele, Bushmills, 24kgs £152. Jack McKay, Cushendun, 25kgs Blackface, £150. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 24kgs £150. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 24kgs £149. Anne Blaney, Cushendun, 25kgs £148. David McAllister, Derrykeighan, 24kgs £148. J McGuckian, Dunloy, 24kgs £145.
Fat ewes
Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Charollais, £220. Nevin Brown, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £194. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £192. Tom Mulholland, Loughguile, Suffolk, £190. A Boyce, Bushmills, Texel, £186. W McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £184. Gary McFadden, Armoy, Suffolk, £180. S McShane, Ballintoy, Texel, £178. David McAlister, Derrykeighan, Texel, £176. J and C McAllister, Cushendall, Charollais, £196. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, Blues, £174.
Breeding sheep
D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Suffolk ewes, 2 lambs, £305, Crossbred ewes 2 lambs, £270 and Crossbred ewes 2 lambs, £265.
Store lambs
S McBride, Ballyvoy, 12 Blackface, £116. Garvagh farmer, 9 Blackface, £100, 12 Texel £99.00. P Donaghy, Ballymoney, 7 Crossbreds £84.50.
