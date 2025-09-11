Fat lambs saw sharper trade with heavy lambs in demand at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs were sharper with heavy lambs in demand selling to a top of £145.50.
Store lambs were a superb trade and many more could have been sold, top price was £140 paid for a pen of 21 Suffolks
Breeding ewes sold to £312 with fat ewes also in demand selling to £178.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
T and N McCracken, Mosside, 28kgs £145.50. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 27kgs £142. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 25kgs £140. Brian Hamilton, Moorfields, 25kgs £140. Terry McBride, Ballycastle, 24kg £138. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £138. Josephine Wray, Carnlough, 23kgs £137.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £135. Martin McBride, Armoy, 23kgs £135. R A Gordon, Cloughmills, 23kgs £133.50. Danny McKinley, Armoy, 23kgs £135. T McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £136.
Store lambs
S McGill, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £140, 11, £136, 27 Texel, £135. John Cassley, Armoy, 34 Suffolk, £135. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 12 Texel, £132.50. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 9 Texel, £132.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 39 Suffolk, £132. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £132, 50, £131.50. Brian Hamilton, Moorfields, 39 Charollais, £131.50. Jas and Chas McCormick, Armoy, 42 Texel, £131. Pat Brown, Ballintoy, 32 Texel, £130.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 61 Suffolk, £130.50. Pat Watson, Armoy, 34 Texel, £130.50. JG Cassley, Armoy, 19, Texel, £130. Robert Martin, Dunloy, 33 Charollais, £129.50. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 50 Blackface, £109. A Murphy, Cushendun, 35 Crossbreds, £126.50, 24, £125.50. McNaughton Farms, Loughuile, 60 Blackface, £99.00. Richard McCaughan, Ballycastle, 31 Charollais, £125. Paul McSwiggan, Upperlands, 35 Blackface, £96.00.
Breeding ewes
Des McKeegan, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £302, 10, £300, 10, £280. John McAllister, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £254. C E McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £275, 10, £266, 10, £260, 10, £255, 11, £276. C O’Hara, Rasharkin, 12 Swaledales, £205. D McAteer, Cushendall, 12, £218, 9, £200. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 4 Jacobs, £210. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £222. Finbar McGarry, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £214. Dominic McDonnell, Armoy, 14 Blackface, £202.
Fat ewes
E Duncan, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £178. Cam Mulholland, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £152. D Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £162. Ivor McCartney, Cloughmills, Texel, £178. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £144. Mal McNeill, Cushendall, Crossbreds £138. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £143.
