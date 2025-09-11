Fat lambs saw sharper trade with heavy lambs in demand at Armoy Mart

A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with the best trade of the year, with lots of new customers eager for stock, the yard was sold out in record time.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat lambs were sharper with heavy lambs in demand selling to a top of £145.50.

Store lambs were a superb trade and many more could have been sold, top price was £140 paid for a pen of 21 Suffolks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breeding ewes sold to £312 with fat ewes also in demand selling to £178.

Armoy mart

Leading prices

Fat lambs

T and N McCracken, Mosside, 28kgs £145.50. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 27kgs £142. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 25kgs £140. Brian Hamilton, Moorfields, 25kgs £140. Terry McBride, Ballycastle, 24kg £138. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £138. Josephine Wray, Carnlough, 23kgs £137.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £135. Martin McBride, Armoy, 23kgs £135. R A Gordon, Cloughmills, 23kgs £133.50. Danny McKinley, Armoy, 23kgs £135. T McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £136.

Store lambs

S McGill, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £140, 11, £136, 27 Texel, £135. John Cassley, Armoy, 34 Suffolk, £135. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 12 Texel, £132.50. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 9 Texel, £132.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 39 Suffolk, £132. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £132, 50, £131.50. Brian Hamilton, Moorfields, 39 Charollais, £131.50. Jas and Chas McCormick, Armoy, 42 Texel, £131. Pat Brown, Ballintoy, 32 Texel, £130.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 61 Suffolk, £130.50. Pat Watson, Armoy, 34 Texel, £130.50. JG Cassley, Armoy, 19, Texel, £130. Robert Martin, Dunloy, 33 Charollais, £129.50. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 50 Blackface, £109. A Murphy, Cushendun, 35 Crossbreds, £126.50, 24, £125.50. McNaughton Farms, Loughuile, 60 Blackface, £99.00. Richard McCaughan, Ballycastle, 31 Charollais, £125. Paul McSwiggan, Upperlands, 35 Blackface, £96.00.

Breeding ewes

Des McKeegan, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £302, 10, £300, 10, £280. John McAllister, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £254. C E McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £275, 10, £266, 10, £260, 10, £255, 11, £276. C O’Hara, Rasharkin, 12 Swaledales, £205. D McAteer, Cushendall, 12, £218, 9, £200. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 4 Jacobs, £210. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £222. Finbar McGarry, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £214. Dominic McDonnell, Armoy, 14 Blackface, £202.

Fat ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E Duncan, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £178. Cam Mulholland, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £152. D Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £162. Ivor McCartney, Cloughmills, Texel, £178. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £144. Mal McNeill, Cushendall, Crossbreds £138. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £143.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm - everyone welcome.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.