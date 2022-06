Fat lambs sell to £136 at Hilltown

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £136 for 28kg (485ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £133 for 27.7kg (480ppk), Cabra farmer £131 for 26.2kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £126 for 22.6kg (557ppk), Rostrevor farmer £125 for 23kg (543ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 23kg (539ppk), Rostrevor farmer £123 for 23kg (535ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 22kg (554ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 21kg (581ppk), Mayobridge farmer £121 for 21.2kg (570ppk), Bryansford farmer £120 for 22kg (545ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 22.1kg (543ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 22kg (245ppk), Bryansford farmer £116 for 21.4kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 21.1kg (249ppk).