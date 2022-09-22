News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fat lambs selling to £107 at Dungannon

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £107 for 30kg presented by C Richardson.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:32 pm

Prices as follows: K B Burrows £107 30kg, £95.50 22.5kg, £97 22kg; N Patterson £105 24.5kg; R Boyd £98 23.5kg; N Moore £96 22kg, £93 21kg; S Goodwin £91 20kg and R Boyd £91 20kg.

Fat ewes sold to £80 presented by D Morrison and S Goodwin £77.

Fat rams sold to £90 presented by A McAleer.

Most Popular

Sore Lambs peaked at £88 19kg presented by M Cardwell and D Wilson £87.50 19.5kg.

Others sold from £60 to £86.

Breeding hoggets peaked at £127 presented by M Paisley.