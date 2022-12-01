Fat lambs selling to £125 and fat ewes to £124 at Armoy
A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs ease in price, selling to a top price of £125.
Fat ewes sold to £124.
Fat lambs
Advertisement
D McAuley, Cushendall, 30kgs £125. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 29kgs £124. A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £120. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 30kgs £123. Paul McNicholl, Armoy, 27kgs £118.50. S Morrison, Dervock, 25kgs £116. Sean Bradley, Draperstown, 25kgs Blackface, £117. G & A Thompson, Ballymoney, 26kgs £119. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 27kgs £122. David McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs £117. Andrew Milliken, 26kgs £116. Arthur Hanna, Armoy, 26kgs £116. John Elliott, Loughguile, 24kgs £112. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 24kgs £113. J Cassley, Armoy, 23kgs £112.50. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £113. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £110. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £111. Richard Smith, 24kgs £110. B Blaney, Cushendall, 23kgs £110. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £110. Barry Dowey, Ballymoney, 23kgs £110.
Most Popular
Store lambs
A Devlin, Ballycastle, 23kgs Texel, £78.50. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 18 Texel, £78.50. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 13 Suffolk, £78.50. John Holmes, Armoy, 33 Texel, £77.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 48 Texel, £76.50. Liam Robbin, Glenariffe, 10 Mules, £76.00. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 15 crossbreds £75.00.
Advertisement
Ewe lambs/ewes
M Elliott, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £94.00. W Robbin, Glenariffe, 5 Suffolk, £85.00. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 1 Texel hogget, £110.
Advertisement
Fat ewes
Pat McErlain, Armoy, 2 crossbreds £124. Representatives of I McCaughan, Bushmills, 2 Cheviot, £122. E Jamison, Coleraine, 2 Texel, £122. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, 2 Texel, £110. S Quinn, Cushendun, 3 Blackface, £103. V Scullion, Ballymoney, 1 Dorset, £100.
Advertisement
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Advertisement
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.