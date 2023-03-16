Fat lambs selling to £128 at Armoy, ewes and lambs to £180
Just over 700 head of sheep on Wednesday night met an improved trade with fat lambs selling to £128.
Fat ewes were a tremendous trade topping at £186, breeding sheep were also very sharp with a special entry of springing ewes from Mr Johnny Couples, Broughshane, selling to £196.
Ewes and lambs sold to £180 and store lambs sold to £111.
Leading prices
Fat ewes
Robert Wylie, Clough, 30kgs £128. D McAuley, Ballymena, 27kgs £127. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 26kgs £126. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 30kgs £124. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 25kgs £125. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 23kgs £126. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 30kgs £125. B and A Dowey, Ballymoney, 24kgs £123.50. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 27kgs £126. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 24kgs Blackface, £123. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £126. A McKay, Cushendun, 24kgs £126. D Cassidy, Armoy, 23kgs £123. G McDoughall, Bushmills, 22kgs £114. S McAlister, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £125. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £118. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, 25kgs £121. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs £124. Noel McQuaid, Ballycastle, 24kgs £122. S Morrison, Mosside, 22kgs £115. Robert Wylie, Clough, 30kgs £128. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 23kgs £121.
Breeding ewes
Johnny Cupples, Broughshane (in-lamb mule ewes), 11, £196, 10, £194, 10, £194, 11, £189. S Booth, Ballymoney, aged ewes with lambs, 3, £160, 30, £140. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, (b/m ewes with lambs), 3, £140. A McKay, Cushendun, in-lamb hoggets, £142.
Fat ewes
B and J McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £182. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £172. D Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £161. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Suffolk, £154. S Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £150. A Devlin, Armoy, Crossbreds £150. Trevor Christie, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £148. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £148. B McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £146. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, Blues, £144.
Store lambs
D Steele, Glenarm, 6 Suffolk, £110. R Sinclair, Bushmills, 4 Texel, £111. Ed Little, Glarryford, 6 Texel, £109. J McCormick, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £82.590. C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £74.50. K and M McCord, Antrim, 12 Blackface, £51.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.