Fat lambs selling to £162 for 34kg and store lambs to £143 for 21kg at Gortin
Lambs on high demand in Gortin this week with fat lambs making £162/34kg and store lambs topping £143/21kg.
Lambs
D Sweeney £162/34kg £150/31kg F McCrory £160/28kg M Hamilton £158.50/31.5kg R Buchanan £154/28kg A Speers £150/26kg K Hopper £150/22.5kg S Kerlin £149.50/24kg M Nicholas £148/25.5kg M Boyd £148/28kg S Wilson £147/23.5kg R Pollock £146.50/24.5kg £143/21kg D Devine £146/22.5kg £145/21.5kg £143/21kg M Brogan £143/24kg S Kelly £142/24.5kg J Doherty £142/22kg D Martin £141/23.5kg A McFarland £140/21.5kg W Dowling £139.50/23.5kg Gorthill Farms £139/20.5kg W Martin £137/23.5kg K Campton £137/20kg G Bradley £135/20kg L Martin £133/20.5kg W McElmurry £131.50/21.5kg and K Campton £128/19kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat ewes
F McCrory £188 £180 D Heatherington £162 £140 A Slane £158 S Kerlin £156 W Dowling £154 R Pollock £151 A McFarland £140 S McFarland £138 S Wilson £136 Gorthill Farms £132 S McAleer £132 M Brogan £131 T Gilmore £130 C donaghy £130 G O'Neill 3130 and H Robinson £128.
Ewes and Lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
M Bingham £237 £230 N McEldowney £235 £192 £179 M Boone £220 D McCullagh £205 £180 £165 J McConnell £196 £182 £178 and P Tuoghey £195.