Fats selling to £2116 at Saintfield

Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £2116 for a 850kg Charolais cow, £249 per 100kg.
Charolais bullocks sold to £1722 for a 660kg, £261 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1310 for a 720kg, £182 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais cows 850kg £249 £2116, 840kg £231 £1940, Aberdeen Angus cow 840kg £209 £1755, Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 880kg £202 £1777, Glenavy producer Charolais bullock 660kg £261 £1722, Limousin cow 660kg £234 £1544, Downpatrick producer Shorthorn beef bullocks 730kg £234 £1708, 700kg £240 £1680, 730kg £230 £1679, 620kg £242 £1500, 620kg £232 £1438, Limousin cow 710kg £202 £1434, Killinchy producer Charolais bullock 680kg £249 £1693, Stabiliser bullocks 650kg £258 £1677, 690kg £220 £1518, 680kg £217 £1475, 630kg £224 £1411, 630kg £213 £1341, Hillsborough producer Limousin heifer 690kg £245 £1690, Dunmurry producer Limousin cow 750kg £218 £1635, Downpatrick producer Saler bull 810kg £200 £1620, Simmental cow 710kg £186 £1320, Crossgar producer Fleckvieh heifer 670kg £219 £1467, Hol cow 650kg £170 £1105, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 740kg £195 £1443, Moira producer Limousin cow 690kg £208 £1435, Downpatrick producer Limousin heifers 610kg £231 £1409, 590kg £229 £1351, 580kg £227 £1316, 590kg £220 £1298, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 740kg £190 £1406, Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 620kg £224 £1388, 550kg £225 £1237, Annacloy producer Belgian Blue cow 670kg £203 £1360, Annsborough producer Friesian cow 720kg £182 £1310, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 740kg £177 £1309, 710kg £178 £1263, 630kg £173 £1089, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 680kg £184 £1251, 690kg £176 £1214, Comber producer Limousin cow 600kg £200 £1200, Cloughey producer Friesian cows 630kg £170 £1071, 640kg £160 £1024, 580kg £176 £1020 and Boardmills producer Friesian cows 620kg £164 £1016, 610kg £165 £1006.
Bullocks: 80 sold to £1350 for a 600kg Hereford.
Lighter sorts sold to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais (308).
Leading prices: Tandragree producer Hers 600kg £1350, 580kg £1260, 570kg £1215, 560kg £1200, Dromore producer Limousins 470kg £1290, 450kg £1235, 470kg £1195, 440kg £1165, 450kg £1165, 460kg £1165, 430kg £1150, 440kg £1100, Saintfield producer Limousins 450kg £1270, 400kg £1140, 420kg £1080, 390kg £1050, 450kg £1040, 430kg £1030, 370kg £995, Moira producer Charolais 390kg £1200, 410kg £1185, 380kg £1140, 380kg £1125, Comber producer Limousin 430kg £1100 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus430kg £1090, 400kg £1000, 370kg £980.
Heifers: 75 sold to £1570 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus.
Lighter sorts sold to £1010 for a 360kg Charolais (307).
Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1570, 630kg £1500, 600kg £1450, 610kg £1450, 570kg £1400, 590kg £1350, 540kg £1300, 500kg £1100, Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg £1510, 620kg £1465, 460kg £1250, 460kg £1215, Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg £1155, 450kg £1120, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1150, Moira producer Charolais 360kg £1010, 330kg £990 and Hillsborough producer Limousin 420kg £1000.
Suckled calves: 90 sold to £1115 for a 400kg Shorthorn bull calf and £995 for a for a 330kg Charolais heifer calf.
Dropped calves: Sold to £420 for a Limousin bull and £400 for a Limousin heifer.