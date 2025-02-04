Favourit inspires the next generation of cooks by offering a £1,000 bursary

Laimis Minelga, Favourit, Michael Gillies, Ulster University, and Favourit ambassador Ian Hunter, Belfast Cookery School.

FAVOURIT, Ireland’s oldest and most trusted supplier of premium herbs, spices, and seasonings, is celebrating a landmark 110 years in business in 2025.

In the first of a series of plans to be revealed throughout the year, Favourit has announced that it is collaborating with Ulster University to create a special award for aspiring leaders in culinary arts.

As part of this partnership, Favourit’s ranges will be incorporated into a BSc Culinary Arts Management module, offering students the opportunity to showcase their creativity and culinary expertise using the Belfast-based food company’s range of herbs, spices and seasonings.

Laimis Minelga, Marketing Executive at Favourit, said: “Favourit is a Northern Ireland success story which has, over the last 110 years, consistently offered quality products which are available in stores across the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

“In this very special anniversary year we wanted to partner with an established education institution that would allow us to work with and encourage young people to explore flavours more.

“The team from the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Events Management at Ulster University were on board from the get-go and it has been such a rewarding experience already.”

Throughout the Ulster University culinary arts module titled Contemporary Gastronomy, students will be challenged to create a complete menu – including a starter, main course, and dessert – with at least one Favourit product featured in each dish.

The highest-scoring student will receive a £1,000 bursary from Favourit, providing a valuable opportunity to further their culinary education or pursue their passion for food.

Laimis Minelga, from Favourit, continued: “This collaboration allows students to develop their culinary skills and explore the art of flavour pairing using our ranges which have over 40 herbs, spices and seasonings. We’re proud to support young people that are passionate about food and to offer them a chance to win a bursary to further their culinary journey.”

Michael Gillies, Course Director and Lecturer, Culinary Arts Management, Department of Hospitality Tourism and Events Management, Ulster University, said: “Our partnership with Favourit is an exciting and unique opportunity for students to work with an established, home-grown food brand that offers them an incredible range of products to work with.

“Using quality herbs and spices in their creations will give our aspiring culinary leaders numerous ways to show off their skills and to push the boundaries of flavour and innovation. Key when trying to get the best out of food.”

The Favourit 110th year celebration event will be held at Ulster University’s hospitality learning lab, The Academy Restaurant, where the next generation of hospitality professionals rehearse their management and leadership skills.

Laimis continued: “There is no better place to hold our celebration dinner than at The Academy Restaurant where Ulster University culinary arts management students created their dishes. The invited guests, which will include media, influencers, and trade professionals, will taste some of the students Favourit-inspired creations on the night, helping to showcase their considerable talents.”

Throughout 2025, Favourit is planning to make its 110th year a milestone for trade customers and consumers across the UK and Ireland.

Keep up to date with the latest news by visiting website www.favouritfood.com, social media channels, www.instagram.com/favouritfoods/ or https://www.facebook.com/favouritfoods, or call + 44 289 0267 080 for more information.