Februdairy shines light on NI dairy industry - MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has pledged her support for Februdairy, a campaign dedicated to highlighting the importance of the UK dairy industry.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In Northern Ireland, more than 3,000 dairy farmers play a vital role in feeding our communities, sustaining the economy and shaping our rural landscapes.

“The dairy sector has encountered significant challenges in recent years, including fluctuating farmgate prices, bureaucracy and regulatory changes, inclement weather and the mental and financial devastation caused by diseases such as TB. Despite this, dairy farmers remain resilient and are committed to providing high standards animal welfare, and producing a quality and nutritious product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Februdairy provides an excellent opportunity to shine a light on these hardworking individuals and their families, celebrating their 365-days-a-year commitment, and reinforcing the importance of supporting local agriculture.”

Carla Lockhart MP pictured with Lurgan dairy farmers Timothy and Aaron Haffey. (Pic: Freelance)

Ms Lockhart, the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added:”I would encourage everyone to support this month-long campaign, by purchasing locally produced dairy products, or simply taking the time to learn more about the hard work and dedication behind every pint of milk.

“Northern Ireland is home to almost 320,000 dairy cows, responsible for the production of more than 2.5 billion litres of milk on an annual basis.”

The MP added: “Milk is one of the most nutritious products in the world, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. A glass of milk is a great source of calcium for strong bones, protein for growth and development, and naturally rich in vitamins B2 and B12. Milk and dairy products are vital for a balanced diet and make a significant contribution to human health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s recognise the crucial contribution that farmers make to the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s vibrant agri-food sector. Local dairy products are exported to more than 80 countries worldwide, with sales equating to more than £1.5 billion pounds annually.

“Support NI dairy farmers, not just in February but all year round.”