‘Februdairy’ - What is ‘Februdairy’ and how can you get involved in the campaign?

But, what is Februdairy and how can you get involved?

The campaign runs throughout the month of February to celebrate the dairy industry.

Producers will promote the goodness and health benefits of dairy across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dairy herd. Picture: Cliff Donaldson/UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union will be lending its support to Februdairy 2022 too.

In fact, the UFU plans to create an on-farm milk vending machine map for Northern Ireland!

Throughout this month, the UFU will be sharing content on its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, highlighting how dairy production benefits the environment and the vast extent of care and effort that goes into producing milk.

The UFU will also look at the various health benefits of consuming dairy products.

A spokesperson said: “Consumers don’t have to worry about how local milk is produced or what it contains because our farmers uphold world-leading production standards.

“To give consumers a real taster of what is involved in milk production and an insight into the world of dairy farming, UFU members and CAFRE, will be producing educational videos for social media.

“Content includes the positive impact dairy farming has on the environment, the many ways which the dairy industry contributes to rural communities and employment, dairy mathematics, a blog from UFU dairy chairman Mervyn Gordon, a day in the life of a dairy farmer and more!

“Part of the UFU’s Februdairy campaign, is creating an on-farm milk vending machine map for Northern Ireland.

“If you, a family member, friend, or someone in your local area has a milk vending machine, please email [email protected] to let us know the location.”