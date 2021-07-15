Female drop calves sell to £740 at Beatties Pedigree centre
There was a complete clearance of drop calves at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre with male drop calves selling to £300/FR and female drop calves selling to £740/HOL.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:40 pm
MALE DROP CALVES: A Sproule £300/FR, £300/FR, £300/FR, £300/FR, £300/FR.
FEMALE DROP CALVES: L Ogilby £740/HOL, £700/HOL, £700/HOL, £680/HOL, £680/HOL, £670/HOL. £650/HOL, £640/HOL, £630/HOL. £630/HOL. £620/HOL, £480/HOL, £440/HOL, £440/HOL, £420/HOL, £420/HOL, £420/HOL, £420/HOL, £420/HOL, £410/HOL, £410/HOL, £410/HOL, £410/HOL, £410/HOL, £400/HOL, £390/HOL, £370/HOL, £340/HOL.