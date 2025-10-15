Female Entrepreneur Programme Celebrates Phase One Success as New Ventures Launch Ahead of Phase Two Applications

Una Cirule, Twig & Tumble, Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Lauren Logan, For.Rest, Alison Preston, Phobjects, and Robert McConnell, Pinnacle Growth Group.

THE Female Entrepreneur Programme, delivered by the Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership on behalf of the council, has celebrated the success of its first phase, with participants already launching new businesses, creating jobs, and planning for future growth.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional levels to support people towards and into work.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is proud to support the Female Entrepreneur Programme as part of our wider commitment to economic growth and equality of opportunity,” said Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“The success of Phase One demonstrates the huge potential that exists when women are given access to the right skills, mentoring, and financial support. These inspiring new businesses show what can be achieved, and we look forward to welcoming applications for Phase Two later this year.”

Designed to support economically inactive women to overcome barriers and take the step into self-employment, the programme provides tailored mentoring, group training, and access to start-up support costs of up to £1,000. The results are already clear: new ventures are trading, confidence is growing, and women are equipped with the skills and resources to build long-term success.

Robert McConnell, Director of Pinnacle Growth Group, the delivery partner for the programme, praised the impact of Phase One: “The achievements of participants in Phase One are a testament to their determination and to the effectiveness of the programme.

“We are seeing real businesses launched, jobs created, and future opportunities emerging. This is about more than training – it’s about unlocking potential, building confidence, and creating lasting change for women and the local economy.”

Among the success stories:

- Barbara launched her new flower business and secured grant funding to purchase essential equipment. She is already preparing for a strong year ahead, building on next year’s sales potential.

- Una opened a new café space in Enniskillen, a welcoming hub that invites mums to connect. Her business has already created two new jobs, boosting both community engagement and the local economy. She said: “Opening my café has been a dream come true. The programme helped me build the foundations and gave me the support to take the leap. Creating two jobs locally is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

- Alison received specialist advice to develop her product while protecting her intellectual property. With the programme’s guidance, she successfully navigated registering as self-employed and has now moved her idea into the market. She commented: “The one-to-one mentoring and advice on protecting my idea made all the difference. I now feel equipped to grow my business sustai nably.”

Phase Two of the Female Entrepreneur Programme is now open, providing another opportunity for women across the district to access tailored support, mentoring, and funding to take their first steps into entrepreneurship.

For more information on the Female Entrepreneur Programme and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/Femaleentrepreneurprogramme