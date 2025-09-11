Ferguson Club and the Massey Ferguson Worldwide Group autumn working day

The Ferguson Club and the Massey Ferguson Worldwide group are having their autumn working day on Saturday 20th September on lands owned by Milligan Farms at Ahorey near Richill BT62 3SX (opposite the Gospel Hall) starting at 10am.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is a 40 acre field so there will be plenty of room for larger modern tractors and tillage implements. All types of MF and Ferguson tractors are welcome with any type of implement. Although this is primarily a ploughing/cultivation event, the organisers would also like to see other implements used, like sawbenches, hammer mills or even muck spreaders.

Entry is by donation at the gate, free on site parking and a hot food van will be on site.

Donations are in lieu of Action Cancer.

For further details contact – Harry 028 302 69115 or Sam 07929 550114.