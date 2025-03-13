Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Celebrates International Women's Day with Inspiring Event

Emma Weaver, founder of Mental Wealth International, Sharon McNulty, founder of Joyful Spaces, Claire Bowes, founder and director of Omagh Music Academy, Councillor Elaine Brough, Vice Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Helen Quinn, the only certified ‘Positive Intelligence’ Coach in Northern Ireland, Sinead McEvoy, Director of Regeneration and Planning, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Clara Maybin, founder of So Social Marketing.

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council hosted a successful and inspiring event to mark International Women’s Day, bringing together over 60 local women to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in the community and beyond.

The event featured a dynamic panel of accomplished women, each sharing their unique experiences and expertise. The speakers offered valuable insights on leadership, business, personal growth, and mental well-being, leaving attendees inspired and empowered. The speakers were:

- Clara Maybin, founder of So Social Marketing, discussed her journey in building an award-winning digital marketing agency that supports small businesses in boosting their online presence. Clara also highlighted her work as a mentor with the Go Succeed Programme and during the event she shared key tips on reaching your target audience positively using video editing to create engaging content.

- Helen Quinn, the only certified ‘Positive Intelligence’ Coach in Northern Ireland, discussed how mastering positive intelligence can lead to improved mental fitness, resilience, and productivity. Helen shared practical tools to help individuals and teams manage self-doubt and limiting beliefs.

- Sharon McNulty, multi-award-winning professional organiser and founder of Joyful Spaces, shared her expertise on decluttering for wellness and organising workspaces to increase productivity. Sharon, trained by Marie Kondo, helps business owners streamline their workflows and regain control over their environments.

- Claire Bowes, founder and director of Omagh Music Academy, shared her story of overcoming adversity and pursuing her passion for music. Claire’s academy now serves over 180 students and offers a wide range of music lessons, creating a space for both personal growth and community engagement.

- Emma Weaver, founder of Mental Wealth International, addressed the importance of prioritising mental well-being in both personal and professional lives. As a thought leader in mental wealth, Emma provided valuable insights into resilience, growth, and the power of mindset in overcoming challenges.

The event was a celebration of the power of women in leadership and entrepreneurship, showcasing the diverse ways women are making a difference in their communities and industries.

Vice Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Elaine Brough, addressed the room highlighting: “It was a privilege to witness such an inspiring and empowering event that truly showcased the strength, resilience, and leadership of women in our community.

“We are committed to continuing to provide platforms where local women can share their experiences, learn from one another, and support each other in their personal and professional journeys.”

Feedback from attendees highlighted the event as both enjoyable and educational, with plenty of opportunities for networking and learning. One participant remarked: “It was a fantastic day, full of inspiration and practical advice. The speakers were all so knowledgeable, and I left feeling truly motivated.”

Claire Bowes concluded the day by highlighting the invaluable mentoring support she received through the Go Succeed service, reinforcing the importance of mentorship in empowering women to reach their potential.

To find out more about the business support you could avail of through the Go Succeed service visit www.fermanaghomagh.com and search Go Succeed.