Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership Launches Female Entrepreneur Programme

THE Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership, on behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has launched the Female Entrepreneur Programme, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and empower women who are eager to start their own businesses.

This comprehensive programme provides aspiring female entrepreneurs with the essential skills, resources, and networks needed to thrive in today’s competitive business environment.

Labour Market Partnerships, funded by the Department for Communities, create targeted employment action plans for local areas, enabling collaboration at both local and regional levels to support individuals on their journey into employment.

In the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, over 10 per cent more males are employed than females, a statistic that is 5.9 per cent higher than the Northern Ireland average.

The Female Entrepreneur Programme is designed to help close this gap by offering women the tools and guidance they need to succeed in the business world.

The programme will cover several key aspects of entrepreneurship, including:

- Business planning;

- Financial management;

- Marketing strategies;

- Leadership development;

- Mentorship from successful women entrepreneurs.

Participants will have access to highly-experienced trainers and mentors who will provide tailored advice and hands-on guidance to help them take the critical steps toward launching a successful business.

Additionally, those who start their own business will be eligible for support costs of up to £1,000.

To be eligible for this programme, applicants must:

- Live within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area;

- Be aged between 16 and 64;

- Be economically inactive (not currently in employment and either have not been seeking employment in the past four weeks or are unable to start work within the next two weeks).

This initiative is more than just a training programme; it’s an opportunity for women to build confidence, access vital resources, and develop strong networks that will support them on their entrepreneurial journey.

By breaking down barriers and fostering innovation, the programme will help women contribute to the local economy and bring about positive change in their communities.

Councillor McClaughry, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, expressed enthusiasm for the programme, saying: “This programme is designed to empower women to enter or re-enter the workforce by supporting them in launching their own businesses.

“As a council, we are excited about the incredible opportunities this initiative will create for women eager to utilise their skills and build successful enterprises. We encourage every woman in our district with a business idea to seize this outstanding opportunity and turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into reality.”

Raymond McConnell, Director of Pinnacle Growth Group Ltd, added: “We are delighted to be working with Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership to deliver this Female Entrepreneur Programme, which will provide women with the skills, confidence, and support they need to turn their business ideas into reality.

“By breaking down barriers and fostering innovation, we are creating new opportunities for women to thrive, contribute to the economy, and drive positive change in our communities.”

Interested candidates can apply online at www.fermanaghomagh.com by Wednesday, April 30.