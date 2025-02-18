Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival celebrates its 48th year

The 48th annual Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival is set to take place from Monday, May 5, to Friday, May 9.

This prestigious event, a highlight of the match coarse fishing season, continues to grow in stature and appeal.

The Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival draws participants from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Germany, and beyond.

Anglers will compete in the flagship tournament – the Classic – held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Additionally, the King of the Erne competition, hosted on Monday and Friday, provides participants with the opportunity to fish across the renowned Erne system, offering a full week of competitive angling.

This year it is welcoming back Tackle Guru as the event’s sponsor. One of the UK and Europe’s leading match fishing brands, Tackle Guru’s continued support is a testament to the festival’s growing reputation within the angling community.

The festival is also supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), which has undertaken a series of infrastructure improvements across the Erne system to ensure accessibility and enhanced visitor experience.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I am pleased to have found a solution that allows my department’s to support use of the Public Angling Estate for the Fermanagh Classic this year, which is so popular with those who compete and visit. The Erne Public Angling Estate provides a fantastic venue for this renowned competition and showcases the beauty of Northern Ireland’s natural environment to visitors.”

The festival’s growth has also been buoyed by the launch of a hospitality programme in 2024, sponsored by Enniskillen BID. Throughout the week local pubs and eateries will roll out the red carpet to welcome anglers, offering exclusive discounts and entertainment to participants.

Noelle McAloon, from Enniskillen BID, added: “The fishing industry brings significant benefits to our town, impacting everything from retail to hospitality. We’re proud to support this initiative, which showcases Enniskillen’s finest offerings to our visitors.”

Councillor John McClaughry, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, emphasised the event’s importance, saying: “The Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival is one of our longest-running and most cherished events.

“It plays a vital role in driving the local economy and providing a platform to showcase the beauty and attractions of the Fermanagh Lakelands. We’re excited to welcome anglers back to our shores in 2025.”

Registration for the 2025 Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival is now open through the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website. For further information or inquiries please contact [email protected] or call 0300 303 1777.