Fermanagh farmer questions £8,000 NIE upgrade cost

The estimated costs will cover an upgrade to existing infrastructure and a connection to the replacement dwelling, but the Fermanagh man has described the proposed works as “overkill”.

He claims the work, which includes bringing a heavier cable to within five metres of the new build, is unnecessary and believes a smaller cable is all that is required.

The farmer questioned: “Why do I have to pay to upgrade NIE’s infrastructure? Surely that is included in their monthly bills.

“BT don’t charge for the upgrade of their telephone wires, that work is included in their bills.

“NI water don’t charge for upgrading their infrastructure either.

“Something so simple is turning into £8,000,” he stated. “A cost that shouldn’t be pushed onto farmers.

“I’m building at the moment and I have been back and forth to NIE with this for the past three months or so.”

He said the work being proposed by NIE includes upgrading the existing transformer and laying a heavier cable, creating a pot end joint and running a service cable approximately five metres to the dwelling.

“What they are proposing to do is overkill,” he continued.

“It seems to be an ongoing thing and what they say goes.

“They are proposing to bring a heavier cable to the boundary of the site, and then a smaller cable to the house.

“But I am within a distance that means the smaller cable is all that is needed.”

Meanwhile, the Fermanagh man is unable to complete the building work, with everything at a standstill while he tries to find an agreed way forward with NIE.

“I can’t finish the lane to the house,” he explained.

“I have no electricity so I can’t get it painted as I can’t get the heating on - it has to go on before painting.

“Eight thousand pounds is a serious investment to make.”

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “When customers apply for a new electricity connection with NIE Networks they are referred to our Statement of Charges which outlines typical costs for the main items of work.

“All quotes provided to customers are calculated in line with the Statement of Charges.

“The current Statement of Charges, which is regulated and approved by the Utility Regulator, also provides that a connecting customer is liable for the cost of the connection assets to be provided by NIE Networks, depending on what voltage level they connect at.

“NIE Networks provides all customers seeking a new connection with choice and customers have the option to obtain connections quotes from other accredited Independent Connections Providers.

“We always work to provide customers with the best possible outcome for their connection requirements.