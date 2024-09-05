Fermanagh teen is crowned All Ireland Senior Young Handler at Elphin Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



A 14-year-old from County Fermanagh has been crowned All Ireland Senior Young Handler (13-17 years).

Jenson Lindsay, from Enniskillen, secured the title at Elphin Agricultural Show on Saturday 31 August 2024.

Jenson has began breeding Beef Pedigree Shorthorns when he was just eight years old alongside his father Percy Lindsay and late granfather George Gott.

The teenager has since established his own herd – Rigg Shorthorns.

Jenson Lindsay pictured after his win at Elphin Agricultural Show. (Pic: Freelance)

Jenson is very enthusiastic about breeding and showing his cattle.

He has competed in and won Senior Young Handler classes throughout the showing season at a variety of different agricultural shows this year which then qualified him to enter the All Ireland Senior Young Handler, which he won.