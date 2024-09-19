Siobhan Brown, of Manukahunney, is part of the Grace & Glory - Harmonies of Hope Gospel night.

THE Oh Yeah Music Centre has announced the details of its Sound of Belfast 2024 programme, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Taking place from November 7-17, this annual celebration is dedicated to showcasing Belfast’s musical talents and its status as a UNESCO City of Music.

Spanning gospel to garage rock, electronic to rap, the festival celebrates our world class music community through collaboration, partnerships and specially curated events across the city.

On Friday, November 8, Oh Yeah hosts Breaking Into Music, an immersive one-day experience aimed at 14-21 year olds which aims to empower Northern Ireland’s youth by unlocking the career potential of the arts.

This event compliments Oh Yeah’s weekly “Volume Control” industry mentoring programme and “Elevate” after-school club which provide opportunities for young music enthusiasts to collaborate, make new friends and get advice from industry professionals.

The work of the Volume Control team will be showcased that evening as they host the annual Clash of the New Breeds, a battle of the bands which is suitable for all ages to attend.

Sound of Belfast promotes the great work of other festivals and arts organisations in the city and beyond and there are two “firsts” for the festival in 2024 – the UK-wide PRS Foundation Talent Development conference will be coming to the city plus Sound of Belfast will partner with Output Festival.

Output is Ireland’s biggest one-day music conference and is held on Tuesday, November 12, featuring the annual Oh Yeah “Scratch My Progress” talent development programme’s showcase.

The flagship event of Sound of Belfast, the NI Music Prize, takes place on Wednesday, November 13, at the Ulster Hall, with an Oh Yeah Legend Award presented by PRS For Music to Thin Lizzy’s founding member Eric Bell, followed by a special performance.

In a festival first, on Friday, November 15, it is partnering with the University of Atypical to deliver Sounds Atypical, an intimate gig at the Ledger Studio which will shine a spotlight on Belfast’s d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent musicians.

On the same day, Sound of Belfast will host a night dedicated to rising queer artists called Out Loud in the Show Some Love Greenhouse – an inclusive creative hub on Victoria Street.

The annual Women’s Work showcase returns on Saturday, November 16, with a refreshed and representative line-up curated by the Tutti Collective.

As Victoria Square’s charity partner for the year, Oh Yeah’s Centre Stage series will culminate on November 16-17 with special performances by the Philharmonic Choir and Cairde Choir respectively.

On Saturday, November 16, the festival is platforming one local musician to perform at the Belfast City Hall Christmas Light Switch On in front of 10,000+ people.

This is just a snapshot of what Sound of Belfast has to offer, with 10 days of special performances in unique venues across the city, such as Lilla Vargen in the historic Linenhall Library, a specially commissioned Grace and Glory gospel music event at St Rosemary’s Church led by the creators of Soultrane, a Sacred Sounds event at Shankill Mission which combines yoga with a live ambient DJ set, and a Factory Sessions set by ROE at a top secret location yet to be revealed.

Charlotte Dryden, CEO of Oh Yeah, said: “This festival proves time and time again that we have no end of incredible musical talent to show off in Northern Ireland. That's why it is so exciting that between The NI Music Prize, Output, the PRS Foundation Talent Development Conference and Breaking Into Music, this year will be the biggest showcase and discussion for NI music that we have ever seen in the city.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray said: “As Lord Mayor of Belfast, I am immensely proud of the Sound of Belfast Festival 2024. This year's festival marks a decade of celebrating the incredible talent, creativity, and community spirit that makes Belfast a UNESCO City of Music.

“From intimate gigs to large-scale performances, the Sound of Belfast is a celebration of the deep connection our people have with music, and how it reflects the heart and soul of our city.

“The 2024 festival has an even bigger and more exciting programme for the special 10th anniversary, highlighting the diversity and brilliance of the local music scene.

“To mark the occasion, Belfast City Council is delighted to be able to offer enhanced support to the festival this year. I encourage everyone to enjoy the festival, and experience how music brings us together and truly shows what makes Belfast a great music city.”

Sound of Belfast runs between November 7-17 and full details can be found at www.soundofbelfast.com

Thanks to the following for their support of Sound of Belfast: Arts Council Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, BBC Radio Ulster, PRS Foundation, PPL, IMRO, PRS for Music, Cathedral Quarter BID, Shine Promotions, Noreast beers, Rio Ferdinand Foundation, Dead Rabbit, YouTube Music, Belfast Music, Titanic Distillers, Budvar, Open College Network, UK Music.