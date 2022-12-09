Festive cheer at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The Eikon Exhibition Centre was filled with festive cheer as Northern Ireland’s premier dairy show took place with cattle competing in the ring for Championship titles.

The sought after Supreme Interbreed Champion title was won by Potterswalls Chrome Glamour exhibited by the Fleming Family from Seaforde, Downpatrick. Liam and Sandra Murphy from Co Carlow received the title of Reserve Champion with Sterndale Colt Rae Et and exhibitor John Dowling from Dublin returned home with the Honourable Mention for Baldonnel Soloman Ebony.

This popular event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) enabled farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business.

Champion of champions! A delighted Lindsay Fleming and his Supreme Interbreed Champion, Potterswalls Chrome Glamour, pictured with Debbie Reid, Danske Bank who added hrer congratulations in honour of this success. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

It also offered a timely opportunity for farmers, their families and exhibitors to meet in the lead up to the festive period.

Danske Bank were once again the sole sponsors of the event, as they have been over the last 36 years.

Speaking about the ongoing partnership, Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske said: “After what has been a few years of restrictions it’s been great to return to Business as Usual for the Winter Fair 2022. The atmosphere this year was electric, not only in the show ring, but also around the broad and diverse range of trade stands and industry stakeholders.

"The challenges within the industry, whilst they remain in place, seem to have been partly forgotten on the day as the many visitors took time to catch up with their suppliers and stakeholders to talk about how they can remain competitive in an ever-evolving industry as well as enjoying the social aspect that the Winter Fair offers.

The first of the showmanship classes for Junior handlers at the 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair was won by Kate Jones from Gorey, Wexford who is pictured receiving her award from Debbie Reid, Danske Bank

“We are delighted to continue to work with the RUAS and honoured to see our ongoing investment in the event contribute to its growth and ongoing success.”

RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary added: “We are delighted with the success of the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank. Their continued financial support has played a pivotal role in the ever-growing success of this event.

“There was a great atmosphere throughout the day and fierce competition with the very best quality dairy cattle competing for Champion titles. Once again the event was streamed online this year, allowing it to be watched by dairy enthusiasts worldwide.

“In the lead up to Christmas, the Winter Fair is always a wonderful day, both socially and as a showcase for the dairy industry. We look forward to returning in 2023.’’

The Intermediate Showmanship class at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair was won Will Jones from Gorey, Wexford who is pictured receiving the award from Debbie Reid, Danske Ban

Full results from the event can be found at www.winterfair.org.uk

At the Winter Fair held at the Eikon Complex, Balmoral, the Senior and Mature Showmanship class was won by Alex Tinney from Letterkenny who is pictured receiving his award from Denis Hunter, Agribusiness Advisor, Danske Bank.

Sunrise Shorthorns from Seaforde received the award for Best Jersey maiden heifer under 18 months at the Winter Fair. James Patton (handler)

At the Winter Fair held at the Eikon Complex, Balmoral, the Senior and Mature Showmanship class was won by Holly Keenan from Monaghan who is pictured receiving her award from Debbie Reid, Danske Bank

