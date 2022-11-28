The event was a first for the organisers, Corbet Accordion Band, and members were delighted with the turnout on the night.

Participants made a fantastic effort with tractors, old and new, decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.

Soup, hot drinks and buns were well received afterwards, with prizes sponsored by local businesses presented to those with the best decorated tractors.

The tractor run making its way along the Katesbridge Road. Image: Andy Wills

The tractor run returning to Kinallen on Saturday evening.

Returning to Kinallen to enjoy some refreshments.

The last leg of the journey.

All lit up for the festive tractor run. Image: Andy Wills

The festive tractor run was held in Kinallen on Saturday evening.

Participants decorated their tractors for a festive road run at the weekend. Image: Andy Wills

A wonderful sight as the tractors make their way up Kinallen hill. Image: Andy Wills

Those taking part put lots of effort into decorating their tractors ahead of the festive run. Image: Andy Wills