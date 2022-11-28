News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Festive tractor run lights up County Down village of Kinallen

A festive tractor run lit up the roads around Kinallen and Dromara on Saturday evening.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The event was a first for the organisers, Corbet Accordion Band, and members were delighted with the turnout on the night.

Participants made a fantastic effort with tractors, old and new, decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.

Soup, hot drinks and buns were well received afterwards, with prizes sponsored by local businesses presented to those with the best decorated tractors.

The tractor run making its way along the Katesbridge Road. Image: Andy Wills

Most Popular

Read More
27 pictures from the annual Gall Bog Bar Tractor Run
The tractor run returning to Kinallen on Saturday evening.
Returning to Kinallen to enjoy some refreshments.
The last leg of the journey.
All lit up for the festive tractor run. Image: Andy Wills
The festive tractor run was held in Kinallen on Saturday evening.
Participants decorated their tractors for a festive road run at the weekend. Image: Andy Wills
A wonderful sight as the tractors make their way up Kinallen hill. Image: Andy Wills
Those taking part put lots of effort into decorating their tractors ahead of the festive run. Image: Andy Wills
A red-nosed Massey caught the eye on the night. Image: Andy Wills