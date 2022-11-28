Festive tractor run lights up County Down village of Kinallen
A festive tractor run lit up the roads around Kinallen and Dromara on Saturday evening.
By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The event was a first for the organisers, Corbet Accordion Band, and members were delighted with the turnout on the night.
Participants made a fantastic effort with tractors, old and new, decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.
Soup, hot drinks and buns were well received afterwards, with prizes sponsored by local businesses presented to those with the best decorated tractors.
