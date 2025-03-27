Fibrus Broadband returns as headline sponsor for Down Royal’s Family Race Day

DOWN Royal Racecourse is thrilled to welcome back Full Fibre broadband provider Fibrus as the title sponsor of the highly anticipated Fibrus Family Race Day, taking place on Sunday, April 13.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a fantastic debut last year, Fibrus is reaffirming its support for this special event, ensuring another day of thrilling National Hunt racing and exciting family entertainment.

This continued partnership cements the Fibrus Family Race Day as a key fixture in Down Royal’s annual calendar, bringing the total number of race meetings in 2025 to 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can look forward to an action-packed day, featuring top-class horse racing alongside a variety of family-friendly activities, including bouncy castles, face painting, balloon modelling, pony rides, and much more.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse, Dominic Kearns, Founder and Chief Executive of Fibrus and Susan McCartney Racing and Operations Manager at Down Royal Racecourse pictured alongside their families to celebrate the return of the upcoming Fibrus Family Race Day. (Pic: Matt Mackey)

As a leading broadband provider founded in Northern Ireland, Fibrus is committed to delivering ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband to rural homes and businesses across NI and GB.

Their support of the Family Race Day reflects their dedication to connecting communities – not just online, but in real life too.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Dominic Kearns, Founder and CEO at Fibrus, said: “We’re delighted to return as the sponsor of the Fibrus Family Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse for a second year. Communities are at the heart of everything we do, shaping every decision we make, and giving back is a key part of our mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s event was a resounding success, and we’re proud to continue our partnership, bringing families together for another fantastic day of fun, excitement, and top-tier racing. We look forward to welcoming racegoers back for another memorable day of sport and entertainment.”

Dominic Kearns, Founder and Chief Executive of Fibrus, Susan McCartney Racing and Operations Manager at Down Royal Racecourse and Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse, pictured alongside their families to celebrate the return of the upcoming Fibrus Family Race Day on Sunday, April 13. (Pic: Matt Mackey)

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Fibrus back as the headline sponsor of our Family Race Day. The success of last year’s event proved that there is huge demand for an accessible and exciting day out for families, and we’re delighted to build on that momentum.

“With general admission, children under 14 can attend for free with a ticket-holding adult, making this a great value day out for everyone. We look forward to welcoming families and racing fans alike to another fantastic event.”

Gates open at 12pm on Sunday, April 13. For full details and tickets, visit downroyal.com/tickets