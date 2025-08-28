Fibrus marks success of rural internet project

Janet Schofield, CEO, Compass Advocacy Network, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister, Dominic Kearns, Chief Executive Officer, Fibrus, and Jenny Lennon, Managing Director, Hyperfast Networks, at Lislagan Farm.

“Supported by over £200m investment from both the public and private sector, Project Statum has made gigabit services available to 81,000 premises across the North, particularly in rural areas.

“It has improved our broadband coverage across the North, supporting our businesses, our people and our communities, enabling our daily activities from how we shop, study and work, to how we access services.”

Dominic Kearns, Fibrus CEO, said: “We’re extremely proud of the impact that Fibrus and Project Stratum has had on the homes and businesses that have received connections to our full fibre network to over the last four years of our roll out. Our team have travelled every road and lane to ensure this project got to the families and businesses that needed it most, on time and within budget.

“Helping rural communities to thrive is at the heart of everything we do at Fibrus, and we are delighted to have been able to aid the Compass Advocacy Network’s digital transformation at Lislagan Farm. We wish the team and the charity all the best for the future and look forward to seeing them continue to expand their services.”

Linda McKendry, Compass Advocacy Network Director of Services, said: “Connecting to Full Fibre broadband with the help of Fibrus has been essential to the farm’s recent transformation, supporting the next stage of growth and development for Lislagan Farm.

“Thanks to Fibrus, we can now have the peace of mind that our future project plans won’t be hindered by a poor connection. The team has also been able to take advantage of hybrid working for the first time ever, which is something we never thought we would be able to say.”

The Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister visited a Fibrus Customer near Millisle whose home office was connected to Full Fibre broadband through Project Stratum in 2024, enabling him to run a global business from his rural base.

Mr Muir said: “I am delighted to acknowledge the completion of Project Stratum and to take the opportunity to highlight some of the positive impacts the rollout of Project Stratum has had in rural communities throughout NI.

“The social and economic benefits of Project Stratum have been transformative to rural communities providing affordable super-fast broadband, which is increasingly essential for education, employment, healthcare and reducing feelings of social isolation and loneliness.”

Alan Lowry, Fibrus Customer and Chair of Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland, said: “Running a global business means work often follows me home, but thanks to Fibrus, staying connected and productive has never been easier.

“Being connected to full fibre broadband has transformed how I operate. Whether I’m reviewing international orders late at night or joining video calls with clients overseas, the speed and reliability of the connection has made everything easier. It’s a game-changer for rural businesses like mine and a real boost for Northern Ireland’s economic potential.”