Fibrus partners with UFU to boost ‘rural revolution’

Northern Ireland’s fastest growing broadband provider, Fibrus has joined forces with Ulster Farmers’ Union to help further its campaign to revolutionise rural connectivity across the region, pictured are MD David Armstrong and the UFU’s David Brown

As ‘Affinity Partners’, Fibrus will be providing Ulster Farmers’ Union members with support and special rates to help move their businesses online using the new Fibrus Full Fibre network, which is currently being installed throughout rural and regional parts of Northern Ireland.

David Armstrong, managing director at Fibrus explained the importance of the partnership.

He said: “Working with the team at the Ulster Farmers’ Union, it was clear that we share many of the same values. For Fibrus, it’s all about connecting communities and ensuring those in rural parts of Northern Ireland are provided with the necessary infrastructure and support to stay connected and operate their businesses on a level playing field to those anywhere else in the region.

“We are already making significant strides in addressing the digital imbalance between urban and rural parts of Northern Ireland.

“This partnership with the Ulster farmers’ Union will allow us to go even further and reach those agricultural businesses and farming communities who now rely on high levels of connectivity and access to quality broadband services.”

Deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, David Brown added: “Our mission is to support a vibrant and sustainable rural economy, so ensuring our local farming businesses have access to strong connectivity services is crucial. With more regulatory and administrative processes and procedures moving online, farms now need to have strong broadband in order to function. Connectivity is now as vital a utility service for farmers as heat and light.

“That’s why this partnership with Fibrus is the perfect fit for the Ulster Farmers’ Union, as they are committed to delivering a robust broadband service to rural areas where the majority of our agri-businesses operate. We hope many of our members can avail of this beneficial opportunity and we look forward to working on more positive initiatives with Fibrus in the future.”