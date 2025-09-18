Fields, flavours, and farming pride in the heart of Worcestershire

Madresfield Estate the stately home situated between the Malvern Hills and River Severn is one of the few moated manor houses in England that is still a family home. Behind the estate at Madresfield is a skilled and passionate team that works closely with the family to sustain the historic buildings and the land.

One of them being Edward Ford – Head of Food and Operations. From running his own business – an oyster bar on a double-decker bus in London – to helping shape some of London’s top dining spots, Edward shares his journey from London to Worcestershire. "I trained as a chef when I was 18, but I always knew my path was beyond the kitchen. I worked with chef Angelo Sato, helping set up many of his businesses, including Humble Chicken, which now has two Michelin stars.”

The connection to the land has now shaped the way Edward works, the setting of Madresfield being his greatest inspiration. “We have our own butchery and a restaurant in Malvern – The Madresfield Butchers and Grill – where we sell produce direct from farm to fork. It is a neighbourhood restaurant; all our meat is born and bred on the Madresfield Estate, just two miles away at the foot of the Malvern Hills. The restaurant and the menu is the result of a careful and ongoing collaboration between Tim Hassell, Farm Manager; butcher John Hearn; and Head Chef Tom Friedli and his team. Edward explains, “We farm in a sustainable way; all our animals spend as much time outside as possible. We try to move both cattle and sheep regularly to give the pasture time to recover and make sure that essential and delicious perennials are not lost due to overgrazing.”

New for 2025 Madresfield Estate is taking part in a countywide initiative Taste Worcestershire, a food and drink campaign showcasing exceptional produce, celebrating brands, and culinary talent. The event invites both locals and visitors to indulge in Worcestershire’s rich food culture through dining offers, bespoke menus, and unique experiences.

To find out more and to support regional food and drink visit - https://visitworcestershire.org/taste-worcestershire