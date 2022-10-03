The Beef and Lamb Championships will take place on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

You can view the prize schedule and submit your entries online at beefandlamb.org.uk

Entries will close on Tuesday 25 October at 5pm.

Advertisement

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

Carolyn Greene, RUAS Business Development Executive, commented: ‘We are delighted to launch the 2022 Beef and Lamb Championships.

"This event is now a firm favourite in the agri sector calendar and we look forward to welcoming exhibitors, buyers and spectators back to the Eikon Exhibiton Centre in November.”

To keep up to date with the latest news, visit beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement