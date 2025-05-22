Final call for applications to SPAR NI’s Community Cashback Grant for 2025

Entries for SPAR NI’s Community Cashback Grant will close on Wednesday 4th June, and in the final days of the applications, one of last year’s recipients is urging local community organisations to apply for the 2025 initiative.

Sorcha McPhillips from The Huntington’s Disease Association of Northern Ireland (HDANI) received a £1,000 grant last year for the charity, which has enabled them to maintain and enhance their Belfast support group, ensuring it is led by a professional facilitator in a safe and accessible space.

Sorcha added: “This has allowed us to offer a structured and supportive environment where individuals and families can share experiences, gain insights, and receive emotional support.

“Professionally facilitated peer support groups offer numerous benefits, including reducing isolation, improving coping skills and empowering individuals, enhancing the overall well-being of our service users.

Darcey Wilson from SPAR NI is pictured with Sorcha McPhillips from The Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland, one of the recipients of the 2024 Community Cashback Grant. Community groups and organisations are being urged to apply for the 2025 grant, applications close Wednesday 4th June 2025

“Our mission is to secure the best quality of life for people living with Huntington's and their families, and the grant has helped us move a step closer to doing just that.

“I would encourage other organisations and charities to get their applications in for this year’s Community Cashback Grant, the team at SPAR NI were so supportive and the grant has been greatly beneficial in helping us continue our services locally.”

This year, £20,000 will be split between seven organisations, charities and community groups, selected from applications. There are five £1,000 grants, one £5,000 grant and one £10,000 grant available to applicants.

In the past five years, the initiative has funded £100,000 to organisations across Northern Ireland after SPAR NI introduced the grants in 2020 when community groups and charities felt the huge hit of lockdown. It was rolled out across the UK from 2022.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI said: “It's amazing to hear the difference last year’s grant has made to HDANI and we are encouraging other organisations to get their applications in for The Community Cashback Grant before they close on Wednesday 4th June.

“SPAR was built on the foundations of supporting the neighbourhoods and communities within which they serve, so it means so much to us to be able to help local community groups and charities through this initiative.

“The rise in applications year on year has shown there is a need for many more to benefit and I would encourage all organisations, no matter their size, to get involved and get their applications in.

“Each applicant is making a difference in their local community or providing a vital service that could even be lifesaving.”

The Community Cashback Grant is open for applications until 4th June, 2025. All information can be found via spar-ni.co.uk/community/community-cashback-grant.