Final episode of Winter on the Farm Live

But, there is still plenty of winter farming fun to look forward to in the fourth episode of the popular show.

Mechanical prodigy, Reuben Owen, will be back on the farm to build a duck house for Rob’s granddaughter, Nellie.

In last night’s episode, viewers found out more about farmer Rob and Dave’s adventures in Sweden.

There is a special behind the scenes video diary on the Cannon Hall Farm Facebook page.