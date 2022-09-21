Final few days to submit EFS Wider Tranche 6 applications

EFS Wider Tranche 6 agreements will start 1 January 2023 and run for five years to 31 December 2027.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots has visited several EFS farmers during the past 12 months.

He commented: “I encourage all farmers in Northern Ireland to really consider what EFS could bring to the farm.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots

“In these ever changing times we must all look out for opportunities to balance nature with food production.

“I am calling today for anyone who is thinking about it - to get their application in as soon as possible before the deadline on 23 September.”

For more information on the EFS:

* Visit the DAERA website on: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/rural-development/environmental-farming-scheme-efs* Check if your land is eligible via DAERA’s Online Services

* For assistance to complete your application, you can call the EFS Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848

* If you need help to apply, make an appointment for digital assistance at your local DAERA office. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, places are limited so book early

If you had a previous EFS Wider Tranche 1 agreement and you wish to apply again, it is important to note that options previously established cannot be claimed for, or applied for again in the same location, in Tranche 6.

You are not committed to the Scheme until you sign an EFS agreement.