Final four schools revealed for 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge
Pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Lecale Trinity Grammar School (Downpatrick), Markethill High School, and St. Joseph’s High School (Crossmaglen) will now embark on an exciting year-long journey exploring sustainable beef production.
As finalists, each team will rear their own mini-herd of Angus-cross calves provided by ABP in partnership with the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.
Over the coming year, these young farmers will gain hands-on experience in sustainable beef farming, supported by expert guidance from a College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise mentor.
The challenge will see the teenagers delving into themes critical to modern beef farming, including sustainability, innovation, and supply chain efficiency. Each team will champion a sustainability-focused project, researching and promoting its importance within their schools, communities, and the wider agri-food industry.
Throughout the year, each team’s performance will be evaluated, with the team delivering the most successful project winning an additional £1,000 for their school or affiliated club.
Beyond practical farming experience, the finalists will benefit from training and travel opportunities, offering insights into ABP’s global operations and the broader agribusiness landscape.
They will also receive a financial reward when their calves are sold to ABP next year, ensuring they experience every stage of the beef supply chain from farm to fork.
George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Northern Ireland, congratulated the finalists.
“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge inspires young people to innovate, learn, and develop practical skills that are vital to the future of beef farming,” he said. “This competition also showcases the diverse career paths and opportunities available in the agrifood sector.
“We look forward to seeing how these talented teams bring their projects to life and develop ideas to tackle the challenges facing our industry.”
