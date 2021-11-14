Final ‘future proofing your dairy business’ webinar

This final webinar focuses on ‘How to get (and keep) people to work on dairy farms’, and will take place on Tuesday 16 November, 8pm, via Webex. This webinar covers a topic which many dairy farmers have a problem with and that is how to get help, and to keep that help, on local busy farms. The webinar will be introduced by UFU dairy chair, Mervyn Gordon.

Speakers for the online event include:

Marion Beecher BAgSc, PhD (Teagasc) has researched dairy farm labour productivity specifically looking at efficiency, technologies, infra-structure and work organisation. She looks at the concept of lean management and has evaluated management practices within Irish dairy farms. Marion will discuss the current labour productivity research programme which aims to make farms an attractive workplace for both the farmer and their family as well as those external to the business which includes relief workers, full-time workers, part-time workers and contractors. She will present results of how to increase labour efficiency and improve work-life balance as well as attracting new staff.

Joe Delves NSch, farms together with wife Becky and five children in Sussex. Joe is a third generation farmer returning to Burnt House Farm in 2005 after working in construction. Joe completed a Nuffield scholarship in 2013 and studied ‘Why people succeed in dairy farming and others do not’.

Joe has grown his business from 40ha and 140 cows with no external staff employed in 2005 to currently 850ha, 940 cows, 12 people employed and a cheese business. Joe has also completed a professional coaching certificate to improve his ability to manage his team. This practical insight into how to recruit, keep and manage workers on the dairy farm will be very useful to those who are finding it difficult to get staff to help on busy farms.

Pre-registration for the event is essential.