Final Hilltown suckler sale sees bull calves sell to £1120

Heifer calves: Downpatrick farmer £980 for 340kg (288ppk), Downpatrick farmer £900 for 308kg (292ppk), Downpatrick farmer £850 for 296kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 366kg (229ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £780 for 256kg (304ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £770 for 246kg (313ppk), Downpatrick farmer £770 for 274kg (281ppk), Downpatrick farmer £760 for 272kg (279ppk), Downpatrick farmer £750 for 222kg (337ppk), Downpatrick farmer £720 for 262kg (274ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £700 for 242kg (289ppk), Downpatrick farmer £680 for 268kg (253ppk).

Bull calves: Kilcoo farmer £1120 for 484kg (231ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1100 for 316kg (348ppk), Ballyward farmer £1050 for 440kg (238ppk), Downpatrick farmer £950 for 278kg (341ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £930 for 334kg (278ppk), Downpatrick farmer £920 for 272kg (338ppk), Downpatrick farmer £920 for 308kg (319ppk), Downpatrick farmer £910 for 308kg (295ppk), Newry farmer £860 for 344kg (250ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £850 for 276kg (308ppk), Newry farmer £810 for 298kg (271ppk), Downpatrick farmer £780 for 236kg (330ppk), Dormara farmer £780 for 292kg (267ppk), Downpatrick farmer £680 for 240kg (283ppk).

Another super entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday, 14th October saw fat ewes sell to £147, fat lambs to £110.50 and store lambs to 601ppk.

Ewes: Castlewellan farmer £147, Castlewellan farmer £140, Newry farmer £130, Dromore farmer £127, Dromara farmer £126, Castlewellan farmer £125, Dromara farmer £116, Castlewellan farmer £110, Leitrim farmer £100, Mayobridge farmer £96.

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer £110.50 for 24.5kg (451ppk), Dromore farmer £108.50 for 24.6kg (441ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 24kg (450ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £106 for 25kg (422ppk), Kilcoo farmer £105 for 24kg (437ppk), Kilcoo farmer £100 for 22kg (454ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99.50 for 21.9kg (454ppk), Castlewellan farmer £98 for 22.2kg (441ppk), Rathfriland farmer £95 for 21.2kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 20.3kg (468ppk).