Final race of the year from Skibbereen

Richard Cassells winner of 1st Club in Edgarstown HPS.

Although a bit erratic with many late arrivals they got a perfect day and liberation on Saturday 10th September was at 10.02am observing the directive from the RPRA to observe a two-minute silence in respect of RPRA Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 who had passed away earlier in the week. The big Section E had the early birds, and the overall winner was David Calvin from the Bondhill Social recording a velocity of 1427ypm to take 1st Open NIPA.

NIPA Race/Date

Skibbereen YB National Saturday 10/09/22 – Lib 10.02am in Lt & Variable wind

Congratulations to Larkin Brothers, Paul (r) and Jim, of the Blackwatertown club on their 1st place in the INFC Young Bird Grand National from Penzance, and first time winners of the Coronation Cup.

NIPA Open Skibbereen YB National 279/3026 – 1-1E D Calvin Bondhill 1427, 2-2E E & M Curran Armagh 1425, 3-3E K Allister Monaghan 1406, 4-1C Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1400, 5-4E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1397, 6-5E E & M Curran 1392, 7-6E G Marsden Glenavy & District 1389, 8-7E P Boyd Annaghmore 1384, 9-1A K Murphy Coalisland 1377, 10-8E I Blair Dungannon & District 1377, 11-1D J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1376, 12-2D I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & District 1376, 13-1G T Mallon & Sons Banbridge 1375, 14-9E Hyde Bros Gilford & District 1375, 15-2G S Delaney Dromore 1375, 16-3G S Delaney 1374, 17-4G S Delaney 1374, 18-3D J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1373, 19-10E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1373, 20-4D G McEvoy Dromore 1373.

NIPA Section A 15/159 – K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1377, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1370, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1329, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1311, Sean Hughes Coalisland & Dist 1307, Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1304, G & S Smith 1303, G Marshall Cookstown Soc 1297, Sean Diamond 1294, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1292.

NIPA Section B 37/551 – D Dixon Ballymoney 1367, D Dixon 1347, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1341, K & K Kernohan Harryville 1334, S Thompson Crumlin & Dist 1332, D Dixon 1324, G Gibson Cullybackey 1323, G Gibson 1316, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1309, D Dixon 1309.

NIPA Section C 51/531 – Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare & Dist 1400, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare & Dist 1366, G & M Atcheson Ligoniel & Dist 1366, P & M Travers Wheatfield 1366, D & J Campbell Eastway 1356, G & R Lawrie 1338, J & R Scott Doagh & Dist 1336, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1331, N J Arthurs Ballycarry & Dist 1331, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1327.

Keith Kernohan was best in Harryville Centre in the Skibbereen YB Inl National.

NIPA Section D 37/512 – J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1376, Ian Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1376, J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1373, G McEvoy Dromore 1373, Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1372, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1359, J Gregory & Sons 1359, O & M Monaghan Colin 1356, P & C Carson Glen 1354.

NIPA Section E 64/744 – David Calvin Bondhill 1427, E & M Curran Armagh 1425, K Allister Monaghan 1406, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1397, E & M Curran 1392, G Marsden Glenavy & Dist 1389, P Boyd Annaghmore 1384, I Blair Dungannon & Dist 1377, Hyde Bros Gilford & Dist 1375, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1373.

NIPA Section F 16/152 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1315, McCartan & Woodsides 1275, McCartan & Woodsides 1269, R Watson & Son Killyleagh Cent 1251, McCartan & Woosdides 1223, Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson Ards 1212, McCartan & Woosdides 1189, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1144, R Shaw Corrigs 1126, Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson 1098.

NIPA Section G 31/363 – T Mallon & Sons Banbridge 1375, Stephen Delaney Dromore 1375, S Delaney 1374, S Delaney 1374, S Delaney 1355, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1338, S Delaney 1322, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1309, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1302, S Delaney 1287.

Surgenor Bros were 1st Kells & District, Geoff holding 1st Club Skibbereen YB Nat.

NIPA Section H 18/100 – J & B Knox Maiden City 1258, David Booth Mourne & District 1214, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1185, D Booth 1177, Paul Hegarty & Son Derry & District 1175, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1172, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1163.

NIPA Centre Results Skibbereen

Coalisland & Dist Centre Skibbereen – K Murphy Coalisland 1377, I Blair Dungannon & Dist 1377, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1370, B Morgan Coalisland 1311, S Hughes Coalisland 1207, G & S Smith 1303, G Marshall Cookstown Soc 1297, G & S Smith 1289, G & S Smith 1289.

Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – Danny Dixon Ballymoney 1367, 1347, 1324, 1309, 1293, 1292, 1270, 1247, F Barkley Rasharkin & District 1267, Danny Dixon 1247, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1225.

Jimmy Knox (J & B Knox) with the hen that won 1st Club, 1st Fed and 1st Section H from the Young Bird National Skibbereen. She had previously won from Roscrea.

Ahoghill Centre Skibbereen – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1341, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1311, J Eagleson & Sons 1239, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1209, J Smyth & Son 1194, J Eagleson & Sons 1142, Blair & Rankin 1140, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1139, J Smyth & Son 1134, A Shiels Ahoghill 1116.

Harryville Centre Skibbereen – K & K Kernohan Harryville 1334, G Gibson Cullybackey 1323, G Gibson 1316, Surgenor Bros Kells 1309, K & K Kernohan 1268, G Gibson 1266, Johnston & Richards Harryville 1255, K & K Kernohan 1253, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1251, Gregg Bros Kells 1223.

Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – S Thompson Crumlin 1332, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1253, D J Thompson Muckamore 1241, G Grant Crumlin 1230, S & J Bones and T Yates 1223, D J Thompson 1184, S Thompson 1183, S & J Bones and T Yates 1127, G Grant 1080, Magill & Lavery Muckamore 999.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen - B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1329, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem Se1309, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1304, Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1304, Sean Diamond 1294, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1292, S Diamond 1284, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1283, M & J Howard & Son 1283, Sean Diamond 1278.

Foyle Centre Skibbereen - J & B Knox Maiden City 1258, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1185, Paul Hegarty & Son Derry & District 1175, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1172, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1163, Jim Diamond Derry & District 1070, D Mullan Strabane & District 1015.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Karl Murphy from Coalisland holding his 1st Sect A & 9th Open NIPA winner from Skibbereen YB National.

Coalisland & District – Karl Murphy 1377, Brendan Morgan 1311, Sean Hughes 1307, Brendan Morgan 1281. Winner for Karl Murphy was also 1st Sect A & 9th Open NIPA. Same blue hen finished 49th Open in the Talbenny YB Nat. Sire was an RPRA award winner and the dam a winner in the North Coast Classic.

Coleraine Premier HPS – B & D Coyle 1329, M & J Howard & Son 1309, T & J McDonald 1304, Sean Diamond 1304, 1294, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1292.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1370, 1303, G Marshall 1297, G & S Smith 1289, 1289, S Marshall 1288.

Dungannon & District – Ian Blair 1377, 1330, 1272, 1029, 1017.

Windsor Social 2/16 – R & J Parke 1187, C Parke 1170, R & J Parke 1059, C Parke 1034.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District – Paul Hegarty & Son 1175, Jim Diamond 1070, Paul Hegarty & Son 989, 958.

Foyle RPS – W & D Hamilton 1185, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1172, 1153.

Maiden City – J & B Knox 1258, R Lyle 1016.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1214, 1177.

Strabane & District – D Mullan 1015.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 1311, 1194, 1134, A Shiels 1116, T Whyte 1023, C Moore 994.

Ballymena & District – J Eagleson & Sons 1341, 1239, Blair & Rankin 1209, J Eagleson & Sons 1142, Blair & Rankin 1140.

Ballymoney HPS 5/52 – D Dixon 1367, 1347, 1324, 1309, 1293, 1292.

Dervock RPS 3/24 – D & H Stuart 1225, 1144, 1129.

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1323, 1316, 1266, J & J Greer 1251, 1188, A Darragh 1169.

Crumlin & District – Sefton Thompson 1332, George Grant 1230, Sefton Thompson 1193, George Grant 1080, Sefton Thompson 958.

Harryville HPS4/41 – K & K Kernohan 1334, 1268, Johnston & Richards 1255, K & K Kernohan 1253, Jimmy Rock 1202, 1201.

Kells & District – Surgenor Bros 1309, 1275, Gregg Bros 1223, 1218, 1191, A Barkley & Son 1146.

Muckamore 3/45 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1253, D J Thompson 1241, S & J Bones and T Yates 1223, D J Thompson 1184, S & J Bones and T Yates 1127, Magill & Lavery 999.

Randalstown – J McNeill & Son 1139, 1098, W & W Gilbert 1003, 994, Stewart Bros 894.

Rasharkin & District – Feddie Barkley 1267, William McFetridge 1210, Freddie Barkley 1148, A C & T Tweed 1138.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1397, P Boyd 1384, G Buckley & Son 1373, Robert Buckley 1361, G Buckley & Son 1334, 1332.

Armagh HPS – E & M Curran 1425, 1392, 1362, D C & P McArdle 1347, I Parkes & Son 1338, E & M Curran 1306.

Beechpark Social – C Reynolds 1313.

Blackwatertown HPS – H T & J Larkin 1358, Larkin Bros 1334, H T & J Larkin 1333, Geoff Douglas 1329, H T & J Larkin 1326, Larkin Bros 1324.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1427, 1372, 1326, 1325, 1298, Capper Bros 1297.

Edgarstown HPS 7/82 – R Cassells 1368, R Bell & Sons 1352, G & C Simmons 1350, D Love 1338, G & C Simmons 1336, R & G & G Donaldson 1326. Well done Richard taking the top spot this week and his first of the season. The winner was bred by clubmate Jim McCracken of (R & J McCracken), well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District – Hyde Bros 1375, G O’Dowd 1310, 1284.

Loughgall – R Calvin & Daughter 1329.

Lurgan Social – S Anderson & Son 1369, 1364, K Henderson & Son 1345, 1328, J Douglas & Son 1315, S Curran 1300.

Markethill – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1325, 1283.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1406, C & O Myres 1363, Peter Tierney 1337, Richard Mulligan 1329, 1315, Keith Allister 1278.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 129,

Feds & Combines Skibbereen

Coyle team best in Coleraine

Bobby and Danny Coyle win the Triangle for the second time (two weeks in a row) with a gift from their good friends Frank & Geoffrey Dickey of Randalstown. The winner is a Stickers Doncker’s and Bobby has named the winner “Harriet’s Honour” in a tribute to his mother and Danny’s wife who sadly passed away on this day one year ago. RIP Harriet. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen - B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1329, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem Se1309, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1304, Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1304, Sean Diamond 1294, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1292, S Diamond 1284, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1283, M & J Howard & Son 1283, Sean Diamond 1278, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1249, B & D Coyle 1247, J Hanson 1243, B & D Coyle 1234, Sean Diamond 1234, J Hanson 1224, Sean Diamond 1223, 1207, B & D Coyle 1207, Sean Diamond 1205.

Foyle Valley Combine Skibbereen – J & B Knox Maiden City 1258, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1185, Paul Hegarty & Son Derry & Dist 1175, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1172, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1163, Jim Diamond Derry & Dist 1070, R Lyle Maiden City 1016, D Mullan Strabane & District 1015, Paul Hegarty & Son 989, 958.

City of Derry Federation Skibbereen – J & B Knox Maiden City 1258, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1185, Paul Hegarty & Son Derry & Dist 1175, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1172, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1163, Jim Diamond Derry & Dist 1070, R Lyle Maiden City 1016, P Hegarty & Son 989, 958.

Danny Dixon best in Mid Antrim Skibbereen

The final NIPA race of the season was the YB National from Skibbereen in County Cork.

The young birds were released at 10.02am in light and variable winds. Danny Dixon of Dunloy had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine timing at 15.42pm & 15.48pm to also win 1st & 2nd Section B. Next best winning 3rd Combine & 3rd Section B were Johnston Eagleson & Sons who were winning Ballymena & District and the Town for the sixth time in the young bird season.

Their mealy w/f hen sitting tight on a dozen eggs was timed at 15.43pm flying 260 miles. This hen is bred from the best of P & D Racing Stud’s Van den Bulcks and has been in the prizes, a number of times this season. A full brother has been placed 6th, 8th & 9th Combine in the young bird season. Keith Kernohan again had the winner in Harryville with a chequer cock bred from his top Vermeerbergen x Wilms stock and Gary Gibson had the winner in Cullybackey on 1323 with a dark pied Lambrecht cock. Sire is a son of Heartbreaker when paired to a niece of Superke.

Other winners included Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill on 1311, Geoff Surgenor the Kells & District winner on 1275 with a youngster bred from his Busschaert x Hartog “Marion Hen” when paired to a Dave Pallet cock gifted to him by Dave Lilleyman of Kells at the time and Freddie Barkley had the Rasharkin winner on 1267.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen YB National Provisional Result - D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, D Dixon Rasharkin 1347, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1341, D Dixon Rasharkin 1324, G Gibson Cullybackey 1323, G Gibson Cullybackey 1316, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1311, D Dixon Rasharkin 1309, D Dixon Rasharkin 1293, D Dixon Rasharkin 1292, Surgenor Bros Kells 1275, D Dixon Rasharkin 1270, F Barkley Rasharkin 1267, G Gibson Cullybackey 1266, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1251, D Dixon Rasharkin 1247, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1239, Gregg Bros Kells 1223, Gregg Bros Kells 1218, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1210, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1209, J Rock Associate 1202, J Rock Associate 1201, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1194, Gregg Bros Kells 1191, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1188, A Darragh Cullybackey 1169, F Barkley Rasharkin 1148, A Barkley & Son Kells 1146, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1142, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1140, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1139, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1138, G Gibson Cullybackey 1136, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1134.

Obituary – The local fancy have been very saddened to learn of the passing of Lexie Mullan who lived in Edward Street and raced with great success in the Harryville HPS. He passed away in the Antrim Area Hospital on 6th September after a period of illness, the funeral service was on Sunday in Henry’s Funeral Parlour with interment afterwards at Ballymena Cemetery.

On behalf of the local fancy sincere condolences to the entire family circle.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of RPS

Champion Old Birds 2022

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland Blue Cock GB21L-07605.

Section B - S Murphy Kells Blue Hen GB20C-01123.

Section C - J & D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Cock GB21F-17702

Section D - I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze Blue Cheq Cock GB20H-12023.

Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Blue Cock GB20L-27841.

Section F - P Murray Killyleagh & Dist Black Cheq Cock GB21E-14444.

Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Blue Cock GB20F-21254.

Section H - D Booth Mourne Blue Cock GB21D-31313.

NIPA Overall Champion Old Bird

Blue Cock GB20L 27841 Raced by David Calvin Bondhill Social.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of RPS –

Old Bird Inland Fanciers of the Year 2022

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland Vel 1572.42.

Section B - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena Vel 1552.37.

Section C - J & D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1605.24.

Section D - I Rollins Hills & Maze Vel 1597.34.

Section E - G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1598.32.

Section F - McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1552.48.

Section G - J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1608.31.

Section H - D Booth Mourne Vel 1490.03.

Old Bird Channel Fanciers of the Year 2022

Section A - R Corey Coalisland Vel 991.

Section B - W Blair Ballymoney Vel 923.

Section C - A Thompson Ballyclare Vel 922.

Section D - M Russell Dromara Vel 931.

Section E - R Williamson Bondhill Vel 990.

Section F - No Claim.

Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1170

Section H - No Claim.

Diary Dates -

Larne and District HPS will be holding its Moot on Friday 7th October 2022, the panel will consist or top names from Belgium and Holland. These names will be announced shortly, along with full details of the night. A McNaghten PO.

All claims for RPRA (Irish Region) Awards in 2022 must be with the Irish Region Secretary Noel Higginson by 30th September 2022. Awards list is in the NIPA Race Book and note the Meritorious Award for Individual bird performance at Talbenny (2) & Penzance is available in each NIPA Section and lofts should ensure to put forward claims.

Write to Noel Higginson at his new address, 8 Abercorn Square, Ballyclare, County Antrim. BT39 9FJ. Tel (028) 9443 9481 – Mobile 07518 748717. E-mail: [email protected]

On behalf of the RPRA Irish Region I would like to congratulate the Larkin Brothers, Paul and Jim, of the Blackwatertown club on their 1st place in the INFC Young Bird Grand National from Penzance.

Being the first RPRA member to clock they have won the Coronation Cup kindly donated by the RPRA Irish Region. Cormac O’Hare.

Ahoghill winner Jimmy Smyth had 1st Club Skibbereen.

Gary Gibson had the top two arrivals in Cullybackey HPS from Skibbereen.

The winner for B & D Coyle in the Coleraine Triangle and also best in the Coleraine Centre.

Danny Dixon from Dunloy, 1st & 2nd MAC and 1st & 2nd Sect B Skibbereen National,